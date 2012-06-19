NEW YORK, June 19 The dollar trimmed losses against the euro and edged higher versus the yen on Tuesday after strong U.S. building permits data offset the weakness in U.S. housing starts for May.

The euro pared gains against the dollar to $1.2614 from $1.2627 before the data's release. Against the yen, the dollar cut losses to trade at 78.98 yen from around 78.90 just before. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)