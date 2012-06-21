NEW YORK, June 21 The euro hit session lows against the dollar on Thursday after a data showing U.S. existing-home sales fell last month and an index of business conditions in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region registered a sharp contraction.

U.S. existing home sales fell 1.5 percent in May, compared with a consensus decline of 1.1. percent, while the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's business index dropped to -16.6, compared with expectations for a reading of unchanged.

The euro fell to the day's lows of $1.2605 from $1.2627 just before the data. It was last at $1.2614, down 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kenneth Barry)