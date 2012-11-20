Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
NEW YORK Nov 20 The dollar slightly pared gains versus the yen on Tuesday after U.S. housing starts data suggested the housing market recovery was gaining steam, even though permits for future construction fell.
The dollar last traded at 81.50 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day. It was trading at 81.52 before the release of the data.
The euro rose as high as $1.2821. It last traded at $1.2814, flat on the day and about where it was trading before the data, according to Reuters data.
U.S. housing starts rose to their highest rate in more than four years in October, suggesting the housing market recovery was gaining steam, even though permits for future construction fell.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.