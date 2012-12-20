Kenya expects mostly get poor rainfall in March-May
NAIROBI, Feb 14 Kenya is expected to receive poor rainfall in the main March to May rainy season, the meteorological office said, a situation which could exacerbate an already acute drought.
NEW YORK Dec 20 The dollar trimmed losses against the yen on Thursday after data showed U.S. existing home sales rose sharply in November and factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region grew this month. [ID: nL1E8NJLGQ]
The dollar edged up to 84.30 yen after the data from 84.20 before the data. It was last at 84.28 yen, down 0.2 percent.
NAIROBI, Feb 14 Kenya is expected to receive poor rainfall in the main March to May rainy season, the meteorological office said, a situation which could exacerbate an already acute drought.
LONDON, Feb 14 Higher-rated euro zone government bond yields edged lower early on Tuesday in the face of an uncertain political and monetary policy outlook.
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits