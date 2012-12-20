NEW YORK Dec 20 The dollar trimmed losses against the yen on Thursday after data showed U.S. existing home sales rose sharply in November and factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region grew this month. [ID: nL1E8NJLGQ]

The dollar edged up to 84.30 yen after the data from 84.20 before the data. It was last at 84.28 yen, down 0.2 percent.