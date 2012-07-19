Kansas Senate passes bill to raise taxes, defying governor
CHICAGO, Feb 17 The Kansas Senate on Friday passed a bill to raise taxes to fill state budget holes, setting up a potential political showdown with Governor Sam Brownback.
NEW YORK, July 19 The euro extended losses against the dollar on Thursday after an unexpected fall in U.S. existing home sales for June and a worse-than-forecast contraction in the Mid-Atlantic business index this month, dimming risk appetite.
U.S. existing home sales dropped 4.5 percent last month, compared with forecasts for a 1.1 percent rise. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Fed index was -12.9, a worse-than-expected reading.
The euro slipped to $1.2231 after the data from $1.2243 just before. It was last at $1.2235, down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)
CHICAGO, Feb 17 The Kansas Senate on Friday passed a bill to raise taxes to fill state budget holes, setting up a potential political showdown with Governor Sam Brownback.
* Xilinx Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lTH5ug) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 17 A former Wall Street investment banker was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday after he was convicted of engaging in insider trading by repeatedly tipping his father off to unannounced healthcare mergers.