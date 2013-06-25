BRIEF-CIBC says banks and insurance companies announce canadian business growth fund of up to $1 bln
* banks and insurance companies announce canadian business growth fund of up to $1 billion
NEW YORK, June 25 The U.S. dollar rose against the euro on Tuesday after data showed prices of U.S. single-family homes jumped in April, racking up their biggest annual gain in seven years.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas gained 1.7 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, topping forecasts for 1.2 percent. Prices in the 20 cities accelerated by 12.1 percent year over year, which was also above expectations and the biggest annual gain since March 2006.
The euro fell to $1.3083 from about $1.3094 before the data.
* banks and insurance companies announce canadian business growth fund of up to $1 billion
* ZOLL Hospital Wearable Defibrillator receives premarket approval from the FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 9 With the broad release of Google Assistant last week, the voice-assistant wars are in full swing, with Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and now Alphabet Inc's Google all offering electronic assistants to take your commands.