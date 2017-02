NEW YORK, Sept 26 The euro extended losses against the dollar on Monday, sliding to New York session lows after data showed U.S. new home sales fell 2.3 percent in August, dampening risk appetite in the market.

The euro fell to New York lows at $1.34350 against the dollar EUR=EBS and was last at $1.34370, down 0.4 percent.

For new home sales see [ID:nCLAQKE733]. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)