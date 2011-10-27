NEW YORK Oct 27 Trading volume in dollar index futures contracts has risen 26 percent in 2011 to date from the same period last year, IntercontinentalExchange said on Thursday.

Some 6,553,628 contracts were traded through October 26 compared with 5,219,525 on the same date in 2010, ICE said.

Open interest on October 26 posted at 65,948 contracts, up 61 percent from the 40,884 the same time a year ago.

The ICE Futures U.S. dollar index comprises the euro, yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc. Only the futures actually trade; the index is a calculation.

The dollar index .DXY, fell 1.9 percent in midafternoon New York trading on Thursday, its biggest one-day percentage fall since March 2009.

Total trading volume in direct currency pairs introduced since June is approaching 100,000 contracts, ICE said.

Some 41,131 euro/dollar contracts, 15,282 euro/Australian dollar contracts, 12,471 euro/yen contracts and 10,022 euro/sterling contracts have changed hands.

Starting on Monday, November 21, ICE Futures US will list a new Russian ruble-U.S. dollar futures contract for trading on the ICE electronic trading platform. The new cash-settled contract will trade alongside the existing currency pair futures contracts under ticker symbol KRU with a contract size of 2,500,000 rubles.

ICE Futures U.S. is a futures exchange for global agricultural, equity index and currency markets. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)