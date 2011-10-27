NEW YORK Oct 27 Trading volume in dollar index
futures contracts has risen 26 percent in 2011 to date from the
same period last year, IntercontinentalExchange said on
Thursday.
Some 6,553,628 contracts were traded through October 26
compared with 5,219,525 on the same date in 2010, ICE said.
Open interest on October 26 posted at 65,948 contracts, up
61 percent from the 40,884 the same time a year ago.
The ICE Futures U.S. dollar index comprises the euro, yen,
British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc.
Only the futures actually trade; the index is a calculation.
The dollar index .DXY, fell 1.9 percent in midafternoon
New York trading on Thursday, its biggest one-day percentage
fall since March 2009.
Total trading volume in direct currency pairs introduced
since June is approaching 100,000 contracts, ICE said.
Some 41,131 euro/dollar contracts, 15,282 euro/Australian
dollar contracts, 12,471 euro/yen contracts and 10,022
euro/sterling contracts have changed hands.
Starting on Monday, November 21, ICE Futures US will list a
new Russian ruble-U.S. dollar futures contract for trading on
the ICE electronic trading platform. The new cash-settled
contract will trade alongside the existing currency pair
futures contracts under ticker symbol KRU with a contract size
of 2,500,000 rubles.
ICE Futures U.S. is a futures exchange for global
agricultural, equity index and currency markets.
(Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)