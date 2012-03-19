(Updates with U.S. trading, adds quotes and details)
* Dearth of economic data seen favoring dollar
* Yen carry trade abates
* NY Fed's Dudley paints mixed economic picture
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, March 19 The euro retreated from a
five-month high against the yen and slipped against the dollar
in quiet trade on Monday, with a dearth of economic data over
the near term seen ultimately favoring the greenback.
The yen rose versus growth-linked currencies as selling to
fund carry trades abated, following a sharp rise in yen net
short positioning over the past three weeks that ultimately took
the Japanese currency to an 11-month low against the dollar last
week.
A dearth of significant data in the coming days means there
will be few opportunities for investors to evaluate the U.S. and
global economy, so dollar strength could persist, according to
Andrew Cox, G10 strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in
New York.
"The systemic implications from Greece are zero at this
point," he said. "We could see a little retracement given the
breadth of the moves last week in which we had dollar strength
and Treasury selling."
"As has been the case over the last few weeks, the
Euro/dollar exchange rate continues to be a dollar story."
U.S. economic data this week is light, with an emphasis on
housing. In Europe, the primary data will emerge on Thursday
with euro zone "flash" PMIs, which will help shape first-quarter
GDP forecasts, slated to be released on Thursday.
"If the PMIs are stronger than expected or there are
positive surprises that should favor the euro," Cox said.
The euro last traded at $1.3154, down 0.2 percent on
the day. Despite some easing in euro zone tension, speculators
are still running bearish positions in the euro, although they
have trimmed some of those bets. Yen shorts were at their
highest level since April.
Market perceptions of Fed policy will likely not change
significantly in the coming weeks given that the slate of Fed
speakers is sparse, which leaves the dollar relatively supported
close to current levels, Cox said.
New York Fed President William Dudley, a close ally of
Chairman Ben Bernanke, painted a mixed picture of the world's
largest economy, tempering optimism over recent signs the
recovery is gaining speed with warnings that it could just as
easily stall out.
Dudley also did not hint at what more, if anything, the Fed
should do to encourage the recovery.
The euro was last at 109.70 yen, down 0.2 percent
on the day, after rising to as high as 110.15 yen in the Asian
session on trading platform EBS, its highest level since late
October.
Investors will be looking at any yen rebound as an
opportunity to sell the Japanese currency again.
"There has been a significant rise in short yen positions so
we are seeing a bit of a pullback ahead of a holiday in Japan,"
said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World
Markets. Japanese markets will be shut for a holiday on Tuesday.
"These are opportunities to initiate fresh bearish positions
and we expect dollar/yen to rise towards 85-85.50 yen while the
euro having hit a high above 110 yen, is likely to consolidate."
The Bank of Japan's surprise easing last month has boosted
the yen's appeal as the currency of choice to fund carry trades,
wherein investors borrow a low-yielding currency to buy
higher-yielding assets. A recent surge in U.S. Treasury yields
also has made the dollar less appealing as a funding currency
compared to the yen.
Additionally, March is typically a month that attracts
Japanese corporate demand for yen ahead of Japan's fiscal
year-end at the end of the month.
The dollar last stood at 83.46 yen, up 0.1 percent, not far
from an 11-month high of 84.187 yen hit on Thursday. Traders
reported sizeable demand around the 83.00 level and stop-loss
dollar sell orders at 82.90.
