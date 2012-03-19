(Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline)
* Greek CDS auction settlement price as expected
* Dollar funding eases in forwards market
* NY Fed's Dudley paints mixed economic picture
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 19 The euro climbed to its
highest in more than a week against the dollar on Monday after
an orderly auction of Greek default insurance lent support to
views that Greece presents less of a
threat to the euro zone.
The euro also gained against the yen, hitting its strongest
level in the almost five months since the Bank of Japan
intervened to stem its currency's advance.
Investors unwound bearish bets on the euro and were focused
on a Greek credit default swap auction to set the payout for
holders of CDS totaling about 3.2 billion euros. The auction
fixed a fair value price of 21.5 cents on the euro for Greek
bonds, within expectations.
That means an owner of Greek CDS would be paid 78.5 cents on
the euro, which analysts said was enough to compensate for the
roughly 75 percent loss investors incurred on the restructuring.
It could have been worse, some analysts said. If the new
debt had been structured differently -- either with a higher
coupon or shorter maturity -- the payout would have been much
lower.
"There has been an unwinding of short euro positions because
the reasons for holding those positions have not materialized,'
said Douglas Borthwick, managing director of FX broker Faros
Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.
"The Greek CDS settled well and as expected so there has
been no disorderly default in Greece. Plus, the euro/dollar
basis swap continues to stabilize," he added.
In early afternoon trading, the euro traded up 0.5 percent
at $1.32421, after hitting a peak of $1.32659, its
highest level since March 9. It cleared recent daily highs of
$1.3188 and $1.3192, with stops triggered around the $1.32
level.
Dollar funding in the euro basis swap market also eased,
further supporting the euro. The benchmark three-month
cross-currency basis swap, a gauge of dollar demand
corresponding to the relative premium for swapping euro LIBOR
for dollar LIBOR, traded at -63.00 basis points
on Monday.
The euro basis swap was as high as -159.500 basis points in
late November, but has since retreated amid a flood of dollar
liquidity from global central banks. In general, wider spreads
reflect elevated demand to borrow U.S. dollars in the currency
forward market and often are a bearish signal for the euro.
Despite some easing in euro zone tension, speculators are
still holding bearish positions in the euro, although they have
trimmed some of those bets. Yen shorts were at their highest
level since April.
Against the yen, the euro was last at 110.401 yen,
up 0.4 percent on the day, after rising to as high as 110.580
yen, its highest level since late October. The dollar,
meanwhile, was flat at 83.390 yen.
The yen, however could stage a recovery ahead of the
Japanese fiscal year-end, typically a period that attracts
Japanese corporate demand for yen for repatriation purposes.
But once the year-end passes, yen selling should resume,
with investors having little incentive to hold the Japanese
currency except to finance forays into higher-yielding assets.
The Bank of Japan's surprise easing last month has boosted
the yen's appeal as the currency of choice to fund carry trades,
wherein investors borrow a low-yielding currency to buy
higher-yielding assets. A recent surge in U.S. Treasury yields
also has made the dollar less appealing as a funding currency
compared with the yen.
Three-month dollar/yen implied volatility slipped
for a third straight session. Three-month implied volatility is
down to 10.4 percent from 10.55 percent on Friday.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Currency performance 2012: link.reuters.com/tak27s
Dollar yen rate and 2-yr bond spread:
link.reuters.com/vyf36s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The U.S. economic data calendar this week is light, with an
emphasis on housing. In Europe, the primary data will emerge on
Thursday, with euro zone "flash" PMIs, which will help shape
first-quarter GDP forecasts.
"If the PMIs are stronger than expected or there are
positive surprises, that should favor the euro," said Andrew
Cox, G10 strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in New
York.
Meanwhile, New York Fed President William Dudley, a close
ally of Chairman Ben Bernanke, painted a mixed picture of the
world's largest economy, tempering optimism over recent signs
the recovery is gaining speed with warnings that it could just
as easily stall out.
