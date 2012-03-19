(Updates prices, adds details)
* Greek CDS auction settlement prices as expected
* Dollar funding eases in forwards market
* NY Fed's Dudley paints mixed economic picture
NEW YORK, March 19 The euro climbed to a more
than one-week high against the dollar on Monday after an orderly
auction of Greek default insurance supported views that Greece's
threat to the euro zone has diminished.
The euro also gained against the yen, hitting its strongest
level in the almost five months since the Bank of Japan
intervened to stem the currency's advance.
Investors unwound bearish bets on the euro and focused on a
Greek credit default swap auction that set the payout for
holders of CDS totaling about 3.2 billion euros. The auction
fixed a fair value price of 21.5 cents on the euro for Greek
bonds, within expectations.
That means an owner of Greek CDS would be paid 78.5 cents on
the euro, which analysts said was enough to compensate for the
roughly 75 percent loss investors incurred on the country's debt
restructuring.
It could have been worse, some analysts said. If the new
debt had been structured differently - either with a higher
coupon or shorter maturity - the payout would have been much
lower.
"There has been an unwinding of short euro positions because
the reasons for holding those positions have not materialized,"
said Douglas Borthwick, managing director of FX broker Faros
Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.
"The Greek CDS settled well and as expected so there has
been no disorderly default in Greece. Plus, the euro/dollar
basis swap continues to stabilize," he added.
In late afternoon trading, the euro was up 0.5 percent at
$1.32410, after hitting a peak of $1.32659, its
highest level since March 9. It cleared recent daily highs of
$1.31873 and $1.31920, with stops triggered around the $1.32
level.
The single euro zone currency has risen for three straight
sessions versus the dollar, with gains of 1.7 percent, its best
three-day advance since around mid-January.
Borthwick expects further gains in the euro and sees fair
value between $1.37-$1.40.
Dollar funding in the euro basis swap market also eased,
further supporting the euro. The benchmark three-month
cross-currency basis swap, a gauge of dollar demand
corresponding to the relative premium for swapping euro Libor
for dollar Libor, traded at -63.00 basis points
on Monday.
After reaching as high as -159.500 basis points in late
November, the euro basis swap has retreated amid a flood of
dollar liquidity from global central banks. In general, wider
spreads reflect elevated demand to borrow U.S. dollars in the
currency forward market and often are a bearish signal for the
euro.
Despite some easing in tensions related to euro zone debt,
speculators are still holding bearish positions in the euro,
though they have trimmed some of those bets. Yen shorts were at
their highest level since April.
Against the yen, the euro was last at 110.363 yen,
up 0.4 percent on the day, after rising as high as 110.580 yen,
its highest level since late October. The dollar, meanwhile, was
slightly down at 83.342 yen.
The yen, however, could stage a recovery ahead of the
Japanese fiscal year-end on March 31, typically a period that
attracts Japanese corporate demand for yen for repatriation
purposes.
But once the year-end passes, yen selling should resume,
with investors having little incentive to hold the Japanese
currency except to finance forays into higher-yielding assets.
The Bank of Japan's surprise easing last month has boosted
the yen's appeal as the currency of choice to fund carry trades,
in which investors borrow a low-yielding currency to buy
higher-yielding assets. A recent surge in U.S. Treasury yields
also has made the dollar less appealing as a funding currency
compared with the yen.
Three-month dollar/yen implied volatility slipped
for a third straight session. Three-month implied volatility was
down to 10.4 percent from 10.55 percent on Friday.
The U.S. economic data calendar this week is light, with an
emphasis on housing. In Europe, the primary data will emerge on
Thursday, with euro zone "flash" PMIs, which will help shape
first-quarter forecasts for gross domestic product.
"If the PMIs are stronger than expected or there are
positive surprises, that should favor the euro," said Andrew
Cox, G10 strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in New
York.
Meanwhile, New York Fed President William Dudley, a close
ally of Ben Bernanke, the U.S. central bank's chairman, painted
a mixed picture of the U.S. economy, tempering optimism over
recent signs the recovery is gaining speed with warnings that it
could just as easily stall out.
