* Growth-linked currencies dip on China demand concerns
* Correlation breakdown seen in U.S. dlr, Aussie, S&P 500
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, March 20 The dollar gained against the
euro and yen in quiet trade on Tuesday, while the Australian
dollar tumbled on central bank hints of more room to ease and
fears about China's growth.
Global miner BHP Billiton said it saw signs that growth in
iron ore demand was flattening in China, Australia's single
biggest export market, pushing the Australian dollar down more
than 1 percent.
The Aussie was also undermined by minutes from Australia's
central bank, which were deemed as dovish as they suggested that
the bank has ample room to ease policy should conditions worsen.
Against the U.S. dollar, the Australian dollar slid to
$1.0492, down 1.1 percent for the day, while the New
Zealand dollar slumped 1.3 percent to 0.8158.
Key technical support for the Australian dollar lies at the
200-day simple moving average of $1.0401 while the 100-day SMA
lies at $1.0370. Resistance is seen near $1.064.
"In my opinion, there has been a bit of an overreaction to
the BHP Billiton news because while it painted a bearish
picture, it was not all that bad," said Brad Bechtel, managing
director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut. "It
nevertheless put the Australian dollar on its back foot."
Most currency activity was in the crosses, with investors
covering short positions in the euro while selling the Aussie,
Kiwi and Canadian dollar, he said.
"Euro/dollar is sidelined today and those trying to sell
into rallies should continue to be frustrated as the currency
pair remains stuck in a range," he said. "Having said that, news
flow out of Europe should become more neutral-to-positive and
that could take the euro higher."
A recent surge in U.S. Treasury yields is likely behind the
sudden breakdown in the correlation between the Australia dollar
and U.S. dollar and the S&P 500 stock index, according to David
Rodriguez, quantitative strategist at DailyFX in New York.
The currency pair is trading near the middle of its
year-to-date range while the S&P 500 index had recent hit its
highest since the global financial crisis in 2008.
"The clear disconnect suggests the correlation may have
broken down," Rodriguez said. ""Yet the Aussie dollar continues
to offer a substantial yield advantage to its U.S. namesake, and
this may ultimately be the most important driver of AUDUSD moves
for the foreseeable future."
The euro last traded at $1.3224, down 0.1 percent on
the day, not far from a one-week high near $1.3266 hit on
Monday, with support at the 100-day moving average around
$1.3199.
Long-term investors were largely absent from trade, with
model-related funds and short-term macro discretionary
participants the primary drivers of price action.
Some investors were cautious about pushing the euro higher
ahead of talks between Italy's government and unions on reforms
seen as key to turning around the euro zone's third-largest
economy and paying down massive debts.
The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 79.601,
recovering from a one-week low hit the previous day. Analysts
said much of the greenback's recent surge was due to improving
U.S. data and a modest brightening of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
economic outlook in its latest policy statement.
That spurred a rise in U.S. Treasury yields as investors
scaled back expectations of further quantitative easing in the
near term, and prompted some speculation the Fed may tighten
monetary policy earlier than it had pledged.
But some strategists said the move in the greenback and U.S.
Treasury yields could soon run out of steam.
"The recent dollar rally has been based on unrealistic
expectations for U.S. rates and I don't think it is well
founded," said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC
Capital Markets, "The market is priced for rate hikes much
earlier than the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) has
indicated."
Moves in the dollar versus the yen picked up in European
trade after a quiet Asian session when Japanese financial
markets were closed for a national holiday.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 83.58 yen, moving back
toward an 11-month high of 84.187 hit last Thursday on trading
platform EBS, while the yen hit a fresh four-month low versus
the euro of 110.82 yen.
