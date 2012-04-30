(Updates prices, adds comment, U.S. data, changes byline,
dateline; previous LONDON)
* Euro falls vs dollar, hits 2-week low vs yen
* Investors wary of event risk this week
* Disappointing U.S. growth keeps dollar under pressure
* Dollar hits 2-mth low vs currency basket, yen
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 30 The euro weakened against the
dollar on Monday, on track for its worst monthly performance
since December last year, pressured by nagging euro zone
stresses as German retail sales came in softer than expected and
Spain slipped into recession.
Investors were also wary of buying euros before weekend
elections in France and Greece and a European Central Bank
meeting later in the week that could knock sentiment in the
single currency.
"There is clear risk aversion in the market," said Boris
Schlossberg, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, New
Jersey, citing Spain's slide into recession and the
weaker-than-expected German data. "In short the news from Europe
continues to point to further structural stress in the system."
The euro failed to gain traction versus the dollar despite
signs the U.S. economic recovery is losing momentum and concerns
about possible further U.S. monetary easing. This earlier
knocked the dollar to a two-month low against a currency basket.
Earlier, data showed that U.S. household spending rose 0.3
percent, below consensus forecast for a 0.4 percent increase.
Taking into account inflaton, spending rose 0.1 percent.
.
In early New York trading, the euro fell 0.2 percent
against the dollar to $1.3224, as investors were wary of pushing
it back towards a near one-month high of $1.3270 hit on Friday.
However, it stayed just above support at its 55-day moving
average at about $1.3211.
On the month, the euro was down 0.9 percent, its worst
monthly showing since December last year.
"The euro is a bit lower but it's within its recent ranges,
with people waiting for elections and U.S. non-farm payrolls
data on Friday," said Adam Cole, currency strategist at RBC.
The second round of the French presidential vote and
elections for a new Greek parliament are due this weekend.
Data showing Spain has slipped into recession also
highlighted concerns that harsh austerity measures in indebted
peripheral euro zone countries are hampering economic activity.
This left the euro struggling to benefit from weakness in
the dollar, which earlier touched 78.638 against a basket of
currencies, its lowest since March 1, before recovering
to trade at 78.868, up 0.2 percent on the day.
The euro also fell to a two-week low against the
yen at 105.887. Investors expect the Japanese currency to
benefit from safe-haven demand in view of Europe's debt
problems.
Markets in most of Europe will be shut on Tuesday for May
Day, while Japan celebrates Golden Week holidays, keeping
trading on foreign exchange markets a bit subdued.
The dollar also hit a two-month low against the yen at
80.010 and was last at 80.100, down 0.2 percent on the
day. On the month, the dollar fell 3.3 percent, its weakest
monthly performance since July 2011.
Market players said the dollar may fall further against the
yen given a drop in U.S. Treasury yields. The dollar/yen
exchange rate has a tight relationship with the spreads between
yields on U.S. Treasuries and Japanese government bonds.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag)