(Updates prices, adds comment, U.S. data)
* Euro falls vs dollar, hits 2-week low vs yen
* Investors wary of event risk this week
* Disappointing U.S. growth keeps dollar under pressure
* Dollar hits more than 2-month low vs yen
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 30 The euro weakened against the
dollar on Monday and was on track for its worst month since
December, pressured by nagging euro zone stresses as German
retail sales were softer than expected and Spain slipped into
recession.
Investors were also wary of buying euros before weekend
elections in France and Greece and a European Central Bank (ECB)
meeting later in the week that could knock sentiment in the
single currency.
"There is clear risk aversion in the market," said Boris
Schlossberg, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, New
Jersey, citing data showing Spain's slide into recession and the
weaker-than-expected German data. "In short, the news from
Europe continues to point to further structural stress in the
system."
The euro failed to gain traction versus the dollar despite
signs the U.S. economic recovery was losing momentum and
concerns about possible further U.S. monetary easing. Data on
Monday reinforced that view.
A U.S. report showed U.S. household spending rose 0.3
percent, below the consensus forecast of a 0.4 percent increase.
Taking into account inflation, spending rose 0.1 percent.
Adding to the weak U.S. view was a drop in Midwest business
activity. The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago's business
index fell to 56.2 in April, below market forecasts of 61.0. The
reading was 62.2 in March..
In mid-morning New York trading, the euro fell 0.1
percent to $1.3234 against the dollar as investors were wary of
pushing it back toward a near 1-month high of $1.3270 on Friday.
However, it stayed just above support at its 55-day moving
average at about $1.3211.
On the month, the euro was down 0.9 percent, its worst
performance since December last year.
"The euro is a bit lower but it's within its recent ranges,
with people waiting for elections and U.S. non-farm payrolls
data on Friday," said Adam Cole, currency strategist at RBC
Capital Markets in London.
The second round of the French presidential vote and
elections for a new Greek parliament were due this weekend.
Data showing Spain slipping into recession also highlighted
concerns that harsh austerity measures in deeply indebted
peripheral euro zone countries were hampering economic activity.
This left the euro struggling to benefit from weakness in
the dollar, which earlier touched 78.638 against a basket of
currencies. The dollar fell to its lowest since March 1
before recovering to trade at 78.797, up 0.1 percent on the day.
The euro also dropped to a 2-week low against the
yen at 105.63 and last traded at 105.78, down 0.6 percent.
Investors expected the Japanese currency to benefit from
safe-haven demand in view of Europe's debt problems.
Markets in most of Europe will be shut on Tuesday for May
Day, while Japan celebrates Golden Week holidays for much of the
week, keeping trading on foreign exchange markets subdued.
The ECB policy meeting on Thursday could weigh on the euro.
After euro zone business confidence weakened sharply in April,
the ECB could scale back its economic outlook at the meeting.
Rising chances of more ECB easing in coming months could cap any
gains in the euro against the dollar.
The dollar also hit a more than 2-month low against the yen
at 79.860 following the weak Chicago PMI report, and was
last at 79.950, down 0.4 percent. For the month, the dollar was
down 3.4 percent, its weakest monthly performance since July
2011.
Greg Michalowski, chief currency analyst at online FX broker
FXDD, said the next key target for dollar/yen to the downside
comes in at the 100-day moving average at 79.54 level. He added
that the currency pair has not closed below this level since
Feb. 8.
Market players said the dollar may fall further against the
yen, given a drop in U.S. Treasury yields. The dollar/yen
exchange rate has a tight relationship with the spreads between
yields on U.S. Treasuries and Japanese government bonds.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)