(Updates prices, adds details on options)
* U.S. ISM report turns things around for dollar
* RBA surprises markets with 50 bps rate cut, Aussie tumbles
* Yen hits 2-1/2-month high vs dollar, but falls
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 1 The dollar rose from a one-month
low against the euro and a 2-1/2-month trough versus the yen on
Tuesday in thin trading, after a key U.S. manufacturing gauge
showed factory activity unexpectedly picked up last month,
offsetting recent weak economic reports.
The Institute for Supply Management's factory data was one
of the rare instances of positive U.S. economic news in recent
weeks. Traders used the stronger-than-expected ISM manufacturing
report to rebuild long dollar bets that had grown stale as the
economy's outlook weakened.
"The view on the economy has swung from optimism to
pessimism of late and this could bring us back to the middle,"
said Nick Bennenbroek, head of FX strategy for North America at
Wells Fargo in New York. "ISM suggests there's no real reason to
get too concerned about the path of the U.S. economy at this
point."
ISM reported that its index of manufacturing activity rose
to 54.8 in April from 53.4 in March, exceeding expectations for
a reading of 53.0, and representing the strongest rate of growth
in 10 months..
In midday New York trading, the euro fell 0.1 percent
against the dollar to $1.3224 following the ISM data.
Earlier, the euro had climbed to a four-week high at $1.3277.
With many of Europe's trading centers closed for the May Day
holiday, investors have shifted attention away from the
underlying debt issues in Spain and Italy and focused on
economic data instead.
Light volumes were expected before Thursday's European
Central Bank meeting, Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report and
weekend elections in Greece and France.
Traders said the euro's bias remained moderately bullish
above $1.32. On Monday, it closed well above $1.32 after six
days of trying to end above that key level, which in and of
itself is a positive signal.
But still, recent price action has been very indecisive. A
break of $1.3385 is needed to confirm the bullish outlook,
traders said.
Market participants also reported investor buying of topside
protection in euro/dollar, with option strikes as high as the
mid-$1.40s.
Against the yen, the dollar recovered from a more than
two-month low, rising to session highs at 80.29 yen. It
was last at 80.21 yen, up 0.5 percent.
With many in the market still holding short yen positions
built up as Japan eased monetary policy this year, traders and
strategists saw potential for declines from the year's highs
above 84 yen.
Front-end volatility in dollar/yen remained under pressure
despite the dollar hitting multi-month lows. On Tuesday, one-
month volatility was at 8.35 percent, falling as low as 7.76.
Volatility curves in dollar/yen, however, are positively
sloping, with back-month options still higher than short-dated
ones - usually reflecting expectations of some stress.
Ultimately, however, analysts said long-end volatility should
decline as well because it has become expensive for investors to
be on such a constant state of alert, given time decay.
The Australian dollar, meanwhile, was the day's biggest
mover, falling sharply after the Reserve Bank of Australia
slashed rates by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points.
The Aussie fell 0.8 percent to US$1.0340 and slid
to a three-month low near 82 yen.
Markets had been caught flat-footed by the RBA move, as
markets had been expecting just a 25-basis-point rate cut.
The Aussie traded near a five-month low against sterling,
which rose above A$1.5700 despite a
weaker-than-expected survey of the UK manufacturing sector that
pushed the British currency down against the U.S. dollar.
"The RBA move means we no longer see a cut in June, but data
in the coming months will be of particular focus in the wake of
this rather unprecedented cut," TD Securities said in a research
note. "We are now calling for another 25-basis-point cut in Q3."
