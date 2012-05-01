(Updates prices, adds quotes, graphics and details on option
* U.S. ISM report turns things around for dollar
* RBA surprises markets with 50 bps rate cut, Aussie tumbles
* Yen hits 2-1/2-month high vs dollar, but falls
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, May 1 The dollar rebounded from a
one-month low against the euro and a 2-1/2-month trough versus
the yen on Tuesday after a key barometer of the U.S.
manufacturing sector showed unexpected strength last month,
assuaging concerns the economy was slowing.
The Institute for Supply Management's factory data bucked
the trend of other recent data that suggested the economy was
losing steam, prompting traders to rebuild long dollar bets that
had grown stale as the economy's outlook weakened.
"The view on the economy has swung from optimism to
pessimism of late and this could bring us back to the middle,"
said Nick Bennenbroek, head of FX strategy for North America at
Wells Fargo in New York. "ISM suggests there's no real reason to
get too concerned about the path of the U.S. economy at this
point."
The ISM data, which showed the strongest rate of growth in
10 months, also downplayed recent speculation that the Federal
Reserve will embark on a third round of bond buying to bolster
the economy, lifting the appeal of the dollar.
In afternoon New York trading, the euro fell 0.2 percent
against the dollar to $1.3218, retreating from a
four-week high at $1.3283 hit earlier in the day.
"Once the euro rally lost momentum that led to massive
interest in June euro $1.32 and $1.30 puts," said Matthew
Schilling, a commodities brokers at RJO futures in Chicago.
"Those puts are showing the highest volume that I have seen
in a while."
Investors who buy these puts expect the euro to fall below
$1.30 or $1.32 before they expire on June 8.
Trade was thin, however, with many of Europe's trading
centers closed for the May Day holiday. Light volume was
expected before Thursday's European Central Bank meeting,
Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report and weekend elections in
Greece and France.
Against the yen, the dollar recovered from a more than
two-month low, rising to a session high at 80.29 yen. It
was last at 80.24 yen, up 0.6 percent.
Front-end volatility in dollar/yen remained under pressure
despite the dollar hitting multi-month lows. On Tuesday, one-
month volatility was at 8.35 percent, falling as low as 7.76.
Volatility curves in dollar/yen, however, are positively
sloping, with back-month options still higher than short-dated
ones - usually reflecting expectations of some stress.
Ultimately, however, analysts said long-end volatility should
decline as well because it has become expensive for investors to
be on such a constant state of alert, given time decay.
The Australian dollar, meanwhile, was the day's biggest
mover, falling sharply after the Reserve Bank of Australia
slashed rates by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points.
The Aussie fell 0.9 percent to US$1.0334 and slid
to a three-month low near 82 yen.
"The RBA move means we no longer see a cut in June, but data
in the coming months will be of particular focus in the wake of
this rather unprecedented cut," TD Securities said in a research
note. "We are now calling for another 25-basis-point cut in Q3."