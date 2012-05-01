(Updates prices, adds quotes)

* U.S. ISM report turns dollar higher

* RBA surprises markets with 50 bps rate cut, Aussie tumbles

* Yen hits 2-1/2-month high vs dollar, but falls

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, May 1 The dollar rebounded from a 2-1/2-month low versus the yen o n T uesday after a barometer of the U.S. manufacturing sector showed unexpected strength, allaying fears the economy was slowing.

The Institute for Supply Management's factory data bucked the trend of other recent data that suggested the economy was losing steam, prompting traders to rebuild long dollar bets that had grown stale as the economy's outlook weakened. .

"The view on the economy has swung from optimism to pessimism of late and this could bring us back to the middle," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of FX strategy for North America at Wells Fargo in New York. "ISM suggests there's no real reason to get too concerned about the path of the U.S. economy at this point."

The ISM data, which showed the strongest rate of growth in 10 months, also downplayed recent speculation that the Federal Reserve will embark on a third round of bond buying to bolster the economy, lifting the appeal of the dollar against the yen.

In late afternoon New York trading, the dollar recovered from a more than two-month low against the yen, rising to a session high at 80.29 yen. It was last at 80.12 yen, up 0.4 percent.

There was a subtle shift in emphasis between early and late trading, according to Steven Englander, head of G10 strategy at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in New York.

Englander said the rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia during the overnight session and concerns over Friday's U.S. payrolls report had investors buying the euro and yen earlier in the day.

"After ISM they went back to more cyclically sensitive currencies and we have listlessly run through two themes in a single day."

Trade was thin, however, with many of Europe's trading centers closed for the May Day holiday. Light volume was expected before Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report and weekend elections in Greece and France.

The euro was last down 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.3238, retreating from a four-week high at $1.3283 hit earlier in the day.

"Once the euro rally lost momentum, that led to massive interest in June euro $1.32 and $1.30 puts," said Matthew Schilling, a commodities brokers at RJO futures in Chicago. "Those puts are showing the highest volume that I have seen in a while."

Investors who buy these puts expect the euro to fall below $1.30 or $1.32 before they expire on June 8.

The Australian dollar, meanwhile, was the day's biggest mover, falling sharply after the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed rates by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points.

The Aussie fell 0.9 percent to US$1.0328 and slid to a three-month low near 82 yen.

"The RBA move means we no longer see a cut in June, but data in the coming months will be of particular focus in the wake of this rather unprecedented cut," TD Securities said in a research note. "We are now calling for another 25-basis-point cut in Q3."