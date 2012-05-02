(Updates prices, adds quotes)
* Euro zone data highlights region's vulnerability
* Speculation on ECB LTRO contains euro losses
* Focus on ECB meeting before France and Greece elections
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, May 2 The euro slid for a third
straight day against the dollar on Wednesday after dismal
European manufacturing data added to fears about a broadening
slowdown in the region ahead of a European Central Bank meeting
and key elections in France and Greece.
The euro came off its lows, however, on speculation the
European Central Bank may provide euro zone banks with more
liquidity in a third long-term refinancing operation after the
euro zone data, in both indebted and core nations, confirmed a
worsening economic outlook.
Italy's manufacturing sector shrank more than expected,
while data from Germany, Spain and France also showed factory
activity falling significantly.
Political uncertainty also looms large, with upcoming
elections in France and Greece this weekend having the potential
to push the euro below $1.30 in the coming weeks.
The ECB on Thursday is likely to keep rates on hold, and
provide further details of the European growth pact that may be
announced at a summit in June, according to Douglas Borthwick,
managing director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.
"There may be a discussion by the ECB on adjusting haircuts
on collateral it holds for LTRO funds, but I believe these
discussions will come around the July meeting," he said. "(ECB
President) Draghi is likely to stay hawkish on inflation."
An ECB cash injection, or LTRO, would give low-cost
liquidity to euro zone banks, a potential positive for the euro.
The euro fell to $1.3121, its lowest in more than a
week, though volumes were thin after the May Day holiday in
Europe. The euro last traded at $1.3154, down 0.6 percent.
"ECB hawkishness would be met by a stronger euro as it
trades in this 1.3000/1.3300 range," Borthwick said.
In the options market, there was reportedly heavy demand for
June $1.26 euro puts, one broker said. Investors who buy these
puts expect the euro to fall below $1.26 before they expire June
8.
Higher demand for euro puts, or bets the currency will
depreciate, was evident in one-month risk reversals, which
traded at -1.55 vols on Wednesday, from -1.50 vols
the previous session. Three-month risk reversals
were at -2.4 vols versus -2.3 vols on Tuesday.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
U.S., global manufacturing: link.reuters.com/jyx87s
Euro zone and UK PMI: link.reuters.com/zuz47s
ECB in graphics: link.reuters.com/kah88r
Euro zone government funding progress (percent):
r.reuters.com/kyd97r
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The ECB may opt to temporarily re-activate the LTRO facility
in order to prevent market panic that might occur after a strong
outcome of the anti-austerity parties in the Greek election on
May 6, according to Steven Englander, head of G10 strategy at
CitiFX, a division of Citigroup.
The two main parties in Greece that support the country's
bailout scheme have a narrow lead to form a coalition over
smaller parties opposed to the program.
"We think the euro will react badly to the absence of
effective policy relief, so much so that the 1.31/1.33 range
could easily be endangered," Englander said.
The euro also hit a two-week low against the safe-haven yen,
dropping to 105.11 yen, and a 22-month low against the
British pound, weighed down by data showing the euro
zone labor market continued to worsen.
The euro also briefly trimmed losses after
weaker-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs data ahead of
Friday's key nonfarm payrolls report.
The dollar was last at 80.14 yen, up 0.1 percent and
off a 2-1/2-month low of 79.640 yen hit on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Nick
Olivari in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)