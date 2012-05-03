(Recasts, updates prices, adds comment, U.S. data, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

* ECB's Draghi says inflation to stay above 2 pct in 2012

* Draghi says outlook subject to downside risks

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 3 The euro rallied from two-week lows against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi gave a more upbeat assessment of the euro zone economy than expected, reducing expectations of further monetary easing.

Draghi, in comments after the ECB kept rates unchanged at 1 percent, said the euro zone economy was likely to recover this year, although the outlook remained vulnerable to downside risks. He added that inflation was likely to remain above 2 percent this year..

"Overall, Draghi was less dovish than expected. We were waiting for easing signals and we're not getting any of that and that has kept a bid in the euro," said Greg Moore, currency strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.

The euro hit session highs at $1.3179 after falling to two-week lows at $1.3097. It was last at $1.3167, up 0.1 percent.

Traders said investors holding short euro positions got squeezed when Draghi disappointed their rate cut expectations by not signaling further easing or outlining measures to boost what many believe was still a struggling euro zone economy.

The euro also rose 0.6 percent against the yen to 105.98 yen .

The dollar, meanwhile, rose 0.4 percent against the yen to 80.49 yen as a fall in weekly U.S. jobless claims eased concerns about the labor market recovery. (Editing by James Dalgleish)