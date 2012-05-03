(Updates prices, adds euro/dollar volatility)
* ECB's Draghi says inflation to stay above 2 pct in 2012
* U.S. jobless claims fall, services sector slows
* EUR/USD volatility falls, but supported ahead of US jobs
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 3 The euro on Thursday rose
against the yen and rallied from two-week lows to trade near
flat versus the U.S. dollar after European Central Bank chief
Mario Draghi gave a more upbeat assessment of the euro zone
economy than expected, reducing expectations for further
monetary easing.
But gains by the euro could be short-lived ahead of
elections in France and Greece at the weekend.
In comments made after the ECB kept rates unchanged at 1
percent, Draghi said the euro zone economy was likely to recover
this year, although the outlook remained vulnerable to downside
risks. He also said that inflation was likely to remain above 2
percent this year.
"Mario Draghi surprised the currency market by assuming a
decidedly hawkish posture at the monthly ECB press conference
dismissing any speculation of an imminent rate cut or even an
additional LTRO," said Boris Schlossberg, director of GFT in
Jersey City, referring to money borrowed from the ECB known as
long-term refinancing operations.
The euro hit session highs at $1.3180 after earlier
falling to two-week lows at $1.3097. It was last trading at
$1.3145, flat on the day.
Traders said investors holding short euro positions got
squeezed when Draghi failed to signal further easing or outline
measures to boost what many believe was still a struggling euro
zone economy.
Markets have become increasingly concerned that the ECB's
no-action stance on Thursday could have negative consequences on
a euro zone economy that has been hit by a slew of poor economic
data not only from the smaller economies, but from the core
countries as well.
Technical charts, however, showed that the euro was still in
a consolidation pattern. A breakout from $1.2994-$1.3282 range
is needed for a clearer near-term outlook.
On the upside, a break of $1.3283 - the high hit on May 1 -
will indicate that the consolidation from the Feb. 29 peak of
$1.3486 has been completed and a rebound from this year's low of
$1.2624 is resuming, analysts said.
The euro also rose 0.2 percent against the Japanese yen to
105.61 yen.
In the options market, one-month at-the-money implied
volatility in euro/dollar fell to 8.65 percent from
9.05 percent previously after the ECB failed to discuss a rate
cut at Thursday's meeting. Volatility had risen, as high as 9.25
percent on Wednesday in the run-up to the ECB gathering as
market participants had priced in a more dovish statement.
Volatility, however, should remain underpinned ahead of the
French and Greek elections as well as the U.S. non-farm payrolls
report for April. Traders said support is seen around 7.98
percent, the four-year low hit last Friday.
The euro zone common currency came under pressure earlier in
the European session when Spain sold 2.5 billion euros of three-
and five-year bonds to solid demand, but yields jumped compared
with previous auctions.
It was the first test of market appetite for Spanish debt
since the country slipped into recession and had its credit
rating cut again.
The more immediate risk for the euro, however, comes from
the French and Greek elections. Opinion polls showed socialist
Francois Hollande will be elected the next French president and
history suggests with that victory comes a left-wing parliament.
Analysts said that could be a negative for the euro.
In Greece, surveys showed no clear winner emerging from the
elections, with the two main parties garnering barely enough
seats for a parliamentary majority.
The dollar, meanwhile, rose 0.3 percent against the yen to
80.36 yen, supported in earlier trade by a fall in weekly
U.S. jobless claims that eased concerns about the labor market
recovery.
The greenback, however, pared gains against the Japanese
currency after a survey showed growth in the U.S. services
sector slowed in April as new orders dropped.
The Institute for Supply Management reported that its
non-manufacturing index for April fell to 53.5 from 56.0 the
previous month. The April figure was also lower than the
market's consensus for a reading of 55.5.
Peter Buchanan, economist at CIBC World Markets in Toronto,
said the ISM report eroded some of the positive sentiment from
the earlier U.S. jobless claims data.
"Although all the components remain in the expansionary
territory, today's readings point potentially to a modest
slowing in services sector growth," he said.
(Editing by Gary Crosse)