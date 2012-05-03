(Updates prices, adds quotes, graphics)
* ECB's Draghi comments buoy euro; but door open to easing
* EUR/USD volatility falls, but support ahead of US jobs
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, May 3 The euro slipped against the
dollar from a fourth straight day o n T hursday as European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi gave a more upbeat than expected
assessment of the region's economy but left the door open for
policy easing.
The euro bounced from a two-week low against the greenback
after Draghi said the euro zone economy was likely to recover
this year, although the outlook remained vulnerable to downside
risks. He spoke after the ECB kept rates unchanged at 1 percent.
While the euro initially rose after Draghi's comments, the
"market reaction soon became muted because the ECB really did
not change anything and it was pretty much status quo," said
Mark McCormick, G-10 currency strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman in New York.
"ECB action is still possible," he said. "If the market
thought easing was off the table, the euro would be stronger
today and as we head into a weekend that should have headline
risk, with elections in France and Greece, few people want to go
long the euro."
The euro hit session highs at $1.3180 after earlier
falling to two-week lows at $1.3097. It was last trading at
$1.3146, down 0.1 percent on the day.
Technical charts showed the euro was still in a
consolidation pattern. A breakout from the $1.2994-$1.3282 range
is needed for a clearer near-term outlook.
On the upside, a break of $1.3283 - the high hit on May 1 -
will indicate that the consolidation from the Feb. 29 peak of
$1.3486 has been completed and a rebound from this year's low of
$1.2624 is resuming, analysts said.
The euro gained against the Japanese yen and last traded at
105.54, up 0.2 percent.
"Lower (ECB) rates remain a distinct possibility in our
view, but those hoping for an imminent cut have been
disappointed," Credit Suisse said. "While the downside risks to
growth language leave the door ajar, crossing the threshold
remains data dependent."
In the options market, one-month at-the-money implied
volatility in euro/dollar fell to 8.60 percent from
9.05 percent previously. Volatility rose as high as 9.25 percent
on Wednesday.
Volatility, however, should remain underpinned ahead of the
French and Greek elections as well as Friday's U.S. non-farm
payrolls report for April.
There was some buying of June $1.35 euro calls, but put
interest saw the heaviest volume, an options broker said.
Three-month euro/dollar risk reversals remained biased to puts,
trading at -2.3 vols, unchanged from Wednesday,
but up from -2.1 vols a week earlier.
The more immediate risk for the euro, however, comes from
the French and Greek elections. Opinion polls showed socialist
Francois Hollande will be elected the next French president.
.
In Greece, surveys showed no clear winner emerging from the
elections, with the two main parties garnering barely enough
seats for a parliamentary majority.
The dollar, meanwhile, rose 0.2 percent against the yen to
80.30 yen, supported in early trade by a fall in weekly
U.S. jobless claims. )