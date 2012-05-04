* U.S. economy adds 115,000 jobs in April, below forecast
* Weak data, weekend elections keep euro vulnerable
(Adds comments, updates prices)
LONDON)
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, May 4 The dollar slipped against the
yen in volatile trading on Friday after a key U.S. April jobs
report painted a mixed picture about the health of the economy.
U.S. employers added 115,000 workers last month, well below
expectations of 170,000, but the unemployment rate still fell to
8.1 percent and jobs growth data in previous months was revised
The disappointing headline reading will likely compound
fears that the U.S. economy is losing momentum and fuel
expectations of a third round of quantitative easing by the
Federal Reserve.
"While certainly disappointing, today's employment report
does have a silver lining - a drop in the unemployment rate with
upward historical revisions," said Michael Woolfolk, senior
currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
"Nonetheless, the headline disappointment increases the
likelihood that (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke will move forward
with QEIII later this summer in an attempt to further bolster
employment growth," he said.
In early New York trading, the dollar fell 0.2 percent to
80.06 yen. It hit a session low of 79.95 yen immediately
after the release of the jobs data, before bouncing back to a
session high of 80.35 yen.
The euro was little changed at $1.3153.
The euro earlier came under pressure after a survey showed
the euro zone services sector contracted much more than
initially thought in April, with particularly weak figures out
of Italy and Spain.
Investors were cautious ahead of weekend elections in France
and Greece, the results of which may stir doubts about the
countries' commitment to fiscal austerity.
Market participants fear that parties which disagree with
Europe's focus on fiscal discipline will gain sway.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)