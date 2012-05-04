* U.S. economy adds 115,000 jobs in April, well below
forecast
* Yen soars on safe-haven flows; Aussie, kiwi tumble
* Weak data, weekend elections keep euro vulnerable
(Adds comments, details, updates prices)
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, May 4 The dollar slipped against the
yen in volatile trading on Friday after a government report
showed U.S. employers added fewer jobs in April than expected,
providing further evidence the economic recovery was losing
momentum.
The euro edged lower, while the Australian and New Zealand
dollars tumbled as the data prompted investors to shed riskier,
growth-linked currencies for safer investments such as
Treasuries.
U.S. employers added 115,000 workers last month, well below
expectations of 170,000. The unemployment rate fell to 8.1
percent but only because more people left the workforce.
Jobs growth in previous months was revised upwards. The data
followed a string of weak readings on the economy that fueled
speculation of more monetary stimulus from the Federal
Reserve.
"On balance, it was a disappointing report," said Vassili
Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. "It
looks like it's kind of a risk-off environment where the yen is
doing well."
The dollar fell 0.4 percent to 79.86 yen having hit a
session low of 79.79, not far from a 10-week low of 79.62 yen
set on Tuesday. Trading was volatile, with the pair bouncing
between session highs and lows immediately after the release of
the data.
Some analysts said the jobs report, combined with recent
weaker-than-expected services sector and first-quarter economic
growth data, may spur the Fed to engage in a third round of
'quantitative easing' - dubbed 'QE3' - to keep interest rates
low and spur growth.
"The headline disappointment increases the likelihood that
(Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke will move forward with QE3 later
this summer in an attempt to further bolster employment growth,"
said Michael Woolfolk, senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon
in New York.
But other analysts, such as Ronald Simpson, managing
director of global currency analysis at Action Economics in
Tampa, Florida, said the latest rhetoric from Bernanke and other
Fed officials suggests the U.S. central bank is "solidly on hold
for the time being.
"The U.S. data have been a little bit soft over the last
week or so, but we're still expanding," he said. "I don't think
there's any reason to panic; maybe later, but not yet."
U.S. short-term interest rate futures were little changed
after the payrolls data, implying nearly no change in traders'
expectations in Fed policy.
EURO DOWNSIDE
The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.3094, having dropped
as low as $1.3081, the lowest since April 19. Against the yen,
it lost 0.8 percent to 104.57 yen. It had earlier hit a
low of 104.42, the weakest since mid-February.
Adding to pressure on the euro zone common currency was a
survey showing the zone's services sector contracted much more
than initially thought in April, with particularly weak figures
out of Italy and Spain.
Investors were cautious ahead of weekend elections in France
and Greece, the results of which may stir doubts about the
countries' commitment to fiscal austerity.
Market participants fear that parties that disagree with
Europe's focus on fiscal discipline will gain sway.
The euro has been trading in a tight range of $1.30 to $1.34
in recent weeks but analysts said worries about a deepening
recession in the euro zone suggest a break lower.
"Even with U.S. numbers not impressive, European numbers
have been outright bad this week. The euro will find the
fundamental backdrop increasingly challenging," Wells Fargo's
Serebriakov said.
The Australian dollar lost 0.7 percent to $1.0193,
having hit a nearly four-month low. The New Zealand currency
dropped 0.5 percent to $0.7954.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)