* Euro dips below $1.30, options expiries help support
* Uncertainty looms after election results in Greece, France
* Options market highlights bearish euro stance
(Updates prices, adds details)
NEW YORK, May 8 The euro fell for a seventh
straight session against the dollar on Tuesday on concerns that
political uncertainty in Greece and a French leadership change
could undermine austerity plans viewed as central to tackling
the euro-zone debt crisis.
The euro earlier dropped below the psychologically important
$1.30 level after the leader of Greece's Left Coalition party
said the country's commitment to an European Union/International
Monetary Fund rescue deal has become null and void.
Greece's two main pro-bailout parties failed to win a
majority in weekend elections, leaving questions over the
country's ability to avert bankruptcy and stay in the euro.
Meanwhile, Socialist French President-elect Francois
Hollande has advocated an approach to tackling the debt crisis
centered more on growth, which may create tensions with
Germany's insistence on fiscal austerity.
"Today's euro weakness is overwhelmingly tied to Greece's
difficulty putting together a government," said Daniel Hwang,
senior currency strategist at Forex.com in New York. "It is an
overall risk-off day, however, and the euro will likely remain
under pressure due to all the political uncertainty out of
Europe."
The euro last traded down 0.1 percent at $1.3037,
paring losses from a session low of $1.2981 and above a trough
of $1.2955 touched on Monday, which was its weakest since late
January.
Technical support for the euro is in the $1.2955/73 area,
the previous session's low and the Feb. 16 low. A break below
that could send the euro to its 2012 low.
Options investors are biased to euro puts, or bets on the
currency's depreciation, with three-month euro/yen risk
reversals at -3.5 vols on Tuesday, flat from the
previous day, but up from -3.0 vols a week earlier.
Analysts also said that some in the market were coming to
the view that a mixture of growth and austerity may be necessary
to get the euro zone economy back on its feet, given the deep
economic problems facing some euro zone countries that have
implemented austerity measures.
Greece's Left Coalition party will get a chance to form a
government opposed to the country's EU/IMF bailout after the
mainstream conservatives failed to cobble together a coalition.
"As far as markets are concerned, we've seen repeatedly that
fiscal irresponsibility gets punished more than a lack of
growth," said Simon Grose-Hodge, head of investment advisory for
South Asia at LGT Bank in Singapore.
He expects any short-covering rally in the euro over the
coming month would be limited to around $1.32, adding that the
euro could fall to around $1.28-$1.29 in that timeframe.
The euro was down 0.3 percent against the yen at
1043.99 yen, above a three-month low of 103.22 yen hit on
Monday. The dollar was down 0.1 percent at 79.78 yen on
Tuesday.
(Reporting By Nick Olivari and Julie Haviv; Editing by Padraic
Cassidy)