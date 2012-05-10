(Updates prices, adds quotes and graphics; changes dateline, previous LONDON and byline)

* Euro rebounds from 3-1/2-month low versus dollar

* Slight respite in Spain, Greek worries gives support but euro vulnerable

* U.S. jobless claims data allays labor market concerns

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, May 10 The euro rose against the dollar for the first time in nine sessions on Thursday, rebounding from its recent 3-1/2-month low as stress in Spanish debt markets eased slightly and after Greece secured funds needed for bond repayments.

The tempering of the threat of a Greek insolvency and the country's possible euro exit also had the single currency rebounding from a mid-February low against the Japanese yen.

Greece averted an imminent funding crisis after the board of the European Financial Stability Facility agreed to release a scheduled payment. The allocation allows the country to meet near term bond redemptions, helping the euro stabilize after an eight day sell off.

"People came into the New York session and saw the relative calm in the overnight and that sense of stability helped the euro recover some of its recent losses," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.

"The EFSF commitment of more funds to Greece will give the country enough cash until the summer, which is helping risk sentiment, but also leaves plenty of time for the political crisis to play out," she said. "There are still a lot of dark clouds hanging over Europe which will keep the euro under pressure."

Indeed, Greece's future in the euro zone remains questionable, with another round of elections foreseen and doubts about whether the country will adhere to austerity measures needed to secure further emergency funding.

The euro last traded at $1.2964, up 0.3 percent after hitting its lowest since late January on Wednesday of $1.2910.

Traders said next possible support for the euro was around $1.2819, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its 2012 rally, with the year's low around $1.2624 then coming into play.

Also boosting risk sentiment was a drop in 10-year Spanish government bond yields after the country's government effectively took over Bankia, one of the country's biggest banks, in a bid to restore confidence in a sector laden with bad debts.

Greek Leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up his attempt to form a new government on Wednesday, putting Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos in a position to make a last-ditch attempt to form a government on Thursday.

But chances of any deal on a coalition government looked slim after two failed attempts, making new elections in three to four weeks the most likely outcome. With Athens at risk of running out of cash in June, a rerun of elections could be a make-or-break event for Greece.

"We're entering a new chapter of concern for the euro zone and it's not one that can be resolved in the near future," said Tom Levinson, currency strategist at ING, who expected sellers to stamp out any short-covering rallies in the common currency.

Against the yen, the euro was up 0.6 percent at 103.58 yen from the previous day's low of 102.73 yen, its lowest level since February 16.

With a drop in U.S. claims for unemployment benefits, the dollar gained against the yen as it eased concerns the labor market was deteriorating after April's weak employment growth.

The U.S. dollar was last up 0.3 percent at 79.86 yen. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)