* Euro rebounds from 3-1/2-month low versus dollar
* Slight respite in Spain, Greek worries gives support
* U.S. jobless claims data allays labor market concerns
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, May 10 The euro rose against the
dollar for the first time in nine sessions on Thursday, bouncing
from its recent 3-1/2-month low as stress in Spanish debt
markets eased slightly and after Greece secured funds to repay
its bondholders.
The tempering of the threat of a Greek insolvency and the
country's possible exit from the euro also had the single
currency rebounding from a mid-February low against the Japanese
yen.
Greece averted an imminent funding crisis after the board of
the European Financial Stability Facility agreed to release a
scheduled payment. The allocation allows the country to meet
near term bond redemptions, helping the euro stabilize after an
eight day sell off.
"The EFSF agreement could be viewed as euro-positive, and
data in the U.S. and overseas was not negative, but today's euro
gains are primarily due to consolidation more than anything
else," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells
Fargo in New York.
"The euro's bounce has been reasonably limited, so this is
not a turnaround, and the whole political process in Greece is
still playing out," he said. "A new range of $1.26-$1.30 in the
euro/dollar is likely on its way to being formed."
Greece's future in the euro zone remains questionable, with
another round of elections foreseen and doubts about whether the
country will adhere to austerity measures needed to secure
further emergency funding.
The euro last traded at $1.2954, up 0.2 percent after
hitting its lowest since late January on Wednesday of $1.2910.
Traders said the next possible support for the euro was
around $1.2819, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its
2012 rally, with the year's low around $1.2624 then coming into
play.
A drop in 10-year Spanish government bond yields also
favored the euro. The country's government effectively took over
Bankia, one of the country's biggest banks, in a bid to restore
confidence in a sector laden with bad debts.
Options investors, however, are betting on a weak euro, with
three-month risk reversals biased toward puts,
trading at -2.65 vols, flat from Wednesday, but up from -2.275
vols a week earlier and -2.150 vols at the start of the month.
Greek Leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up his attempt to
form a new government on Wednesday, putting Greek Socialist
leader Evangelos Venizelos in a position to make a last-ditch
attempt to form a government on Thursday.
With Athens at risk of running out of cash in June, a rerun
of elections could be a make-or-break event for Greece.
"We're entering a new chapter of concern for the euro zone
and it's not one that can be resolved in the near future," said
Tom Levinson, currency strategist at ING, who expected sellers
to stamp out any short-covering rallies in the common currency.
Against the yen, the euro was up 0.6 percent at 103.58 yen
from the previous day's low of 102.73 yen, its lowest
level since February 16.
With a drop in U.S. claims for unemployment benefits, the
dollar gained against the yen, while another report showed the
U.S. trade deficit widened in March. Together, the reports
indicated the economy remains on a moderate growth path.
The U.S. dollar was last up 0.3 percent at 79.92 yen.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by Padraic
Cassidy)