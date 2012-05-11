* Euro gains but in sight of Jan. 23 low
* News of JPMorgan trading loss hurts risky assets
* Greece political uncertainty weighs
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, May 11 The euro edged higher against
the dollar o n F riday but hovered near a 3-1/2-month low as
political uncertainty in Greece and hefty losses unveiled by
U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase kept investors wary of placing bets in
favor of the currency.
The euro rose for a second day after falling for eight
straight sessions, with investors squarely focused on Greece,
where inconclusive election results last Sunday threw the
country into political disarray and raised the risk of it
exiting the euro zone.
"The recent decline in the euro/dollar is clearly a direct
response to the decline in global equity markets," said Gareth
Sylvester, senior currency strategist at Klarity FX in San
Francisco.
"These declines have been driven by the shifting political
landscape in Europe, most notably in Greece and France, as well
as the elevated Spanish banking concerns."
The euro last traded up 0.1 percent at $1.2952 after
earlier hitting a trough of $1.2905, its lowest level since Jan.
23.
"We would suggest that the January lows at $1.2600 will
provide achievable price targets," Sylvester said.
Traders said a reported euro option barrier at $1.2900 was
the near-term focus on the downside, while offers at $1.2980
were likely to check near-term gains.
The euro had earlier climbed as Greek conservative leader
Antonis Samaras said there were still hopes a government could
be formed. But it later moved lower when the leader of the
moderate Democratic Left said the country was heading for a
repeat poll.
The euro and growth-linked currencies were hit earlier in
the session as investors shunned risky assets after JPMorgan
Chase & Co said it suffered a trading loss of at least
$2 billion from a failed hedging strategy.
Analysts said many market players were resigned to further
political uncertainty in Greece, meaning the euro would probably
grind lower against the dollar rather than drop suddenly.
"The market does not feel there's any sense of urgency;
investors have come round to the idea of the probability of
another election," said Derek Halpenny, European head of
currency research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
"But the net result is we are in a far worse position now
than prior to the election. The probability of Greece not being
in the single currency by the end of this year is considerably
higher and that eliminates risks to the upside in euro/dollar
for the next few months."
Mounting concerns about the Spanish banking sector and the
government's ability to check its budget deficit also weighed on
the euro and left investors fretting about whether the debt
crisis will ensnare the euro zone's fourth-largest economy.
Data showing U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest in
more than four years in early May buoyed the dollar against the
yen, which last traded up 0.1 percent at 79.96.
Separate U.S. data showed producer prices unexpectedly fell
in April, a sign of easing inflation pressures that could give
the Federal Reserve more room to help the economy should growth
weaken.