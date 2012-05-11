* Euro down 2.3 pct after falling in 8 of 10 sessions

NEW YORK, May 11 The euro hovered near a 3-1/2-month low in volatile trade on Friday as political uncertainty in Greece and hefty losses disclosed by U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase spurred a rise in risk aversion.

The euro has dropped against the dollar in eight of 10 sessions for a cumulative 2.4 percent decline as investors have focused on Greece, where inconclusive election results last Sunday threw the country into political disarray and raised the risk of it exiting the euro zone and the European Union.

"If the same thing happens in the second round and you do not get a government in Greece, we think that will weigh on the euro," said Tom Higgins, global macro strategist at Standish Mellon Asset Management in Boston, which has assets under management of about $92 billion and is currently shorting the euro against the dollar.

The euro last traded little changed at $1.2936 after earlier hitting a trough of $1.2905, its lowest level since Jan. 23.

Recent economic data has pointed to recession across Europe and could cause the European Central Bank to take action sooner rather than later, compared with the United States, which is still seeing growth, although at a slower rate.

"I think those factors are all going to come together to lead to a further down leg in the euro," said Higgins. "We would target something in the low to mid-1.20s over the next six to 12 months."

The euro did get some support on Friday after Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras said there were still hopes a government could be formed. But it later moved lower when the leader of the moderate Democratic Left said Greece was heading for a repeat poll.

The euro and growth-linked currencies were already under pressure as investors shunned risk after JPMorgan Chase & Co said it suffered a trading loss of at least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy.

Analysts said many market players were resigned to further political uncertainty in Greece, meaning the euro would probably grind lower against the dollar rather than drop suddenly.

Options market participants are betting on more euro weakness, with three-month risk reversals showing a firm bias for puts, trading -2.7 vols, flat from Thursday, but up from -2.325 vols a week earlier and -2.150 vols at the start of the month.

"The market does not feel there's any sense of urgency; investors have come round to the idea of the probability of another election," said Derek Halpenny, European head of currency research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

"But the net result is we are in a far worse position now than prior to the election. The probability of Greece not being in the single currency by the end of this year is considerably higher and that eliminates risks to the upside in euro/dollar for the next few months."

Mounting concerns about the Spanish banking sector and the government's ability to check its budget deficit also weighed on the euro and left investors fretting about whether the debt crisis will ensnare Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy.

Data showing that U.S. consumer confidence hit a more than four-year high in early May gave a brief boost to the dollar against the yen, though that support was fleeting. The dollar was last little changed at 79.87.

Separate U.S. data showed producer prices unexpectedly fell in April, a sign of easing inflation pressures that could give the Federal Reserve more room to help the economy should growth weaken.

