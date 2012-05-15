* Dollar gains on data and safe haven flows
* Euro falls with no government in Greece
* Common currency vulnerable to risk of contagion
NEW YORK, May 15 The euro slid to a fresh
four-month low against the dollar on Tuesday after a spokesman
for the Greek president said the country will hold new elections
after political leaders failed to reach agreement on a coalition
government.
In a sign of a swift rise in risk aversion, German
government bonds rose sharply and Italian 10-year yields hit 6
percent on the news.
The dollar, bolstered by safe-haven flows, also gained
against the yen as investors compared U.S. data releases to
those from elsewhere in the world and saw the world's largest
economy on track to recovery, albeit at a slow pace.
The Greek news "triggered the (euro's) fall through $1.2800
and it looks like they can't compromise so they will have to
hold elections," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX Research
at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey. "They are running out of
money ahead of elections so expect European leaders in the next
few days to put enormous pressure on them to come up with a
workable government along with some sort of extended schedule
for the bailout."
The euro was last down 0.5 percent at $1.2765 with
the session trough at $1.2752, the lowest since Jan. 18.
Adding to the woes, data on Tuesday showed the Greek economy
deep in recession. Even ahead of the New York open, investors
were cautious on Greek President Karolos Papoulias's proposal to
put together an administration of technocrats with most
believing it was unlikely to be accepted, making a new election
the most likely outcome.
Greece confirmed on Tuesday it would pay a bond maturing on
May 15 and its accrued interest on time after weighing pros and
cons and current conditions but that did little to console
investors.
While there was some good news from Germany, the euro zone's
largest economy, where a report showed the economy grew 0.5
percent in the first quarter of 2012, it was largely offset by a
survey of German analyst and investor sentiment which
deteriorated sharply in May, while GDP in France flatlined and
Italy's economy contracted by 0.8 percent.
DOLLAR BOOST
The U.S. data did nothing to prevent flows into the dollar
and at the margin helped, according to analysts.
"It's not great (U.S.) data but if you compare it to the
overall flavor of the euro zone and China, the U.S. economy is
outperforming in its recovery," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange, Inc in Washington.
U.S. retail sales edged up 0.1 percent, the smallest gain
since December, held back by a decline in receipts from building
materials and clothing stores, the Commerce Department said on
Tuesday.
Simultaneously, U.S. consumer prices were flat in April as
households paid less for gasoline and natural gas, the Labor
Department said.
A third report showed U.S. homebuilder sentiment improved in
May to its highest in five years, suggesting stabilization in
the housing market is taking hold, according to data from the
National Association of Home Builders.
The U.S. reports sent the dollar to a session high against
the yen at 80.14 yen. The dollar last traded at 80.09 yen, up
0.3 percent, well above a 2-1/2-month low hit last week.
The Australian dollar touched a five-month low after
minutes of the latest Reserve Bank of Australia meeting showed
concerns about a cooling in growth and inflation were behind its
unexpected 50 basis point rate cut in May. It pared losses to
trade at $0.9966, up 0.1 percent.
