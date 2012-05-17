* Worries about Greece euro exit, banking sector hurt euro
NEW YORK, May 17 The yen posted sharp gains
against the euro and dollar on Thursday, bolstered by safety
bids on concerns about banks in Spain and Greece, chances of
contagion if Greece leaves the euro and disappointing U.S.
economic data.
The Japanese currency earlier jumped to a three-month high
against both the dollar and euro as talk of possible Spanish
bank downgrades pushed European equities sharply lower
and kept the single currency under pressure.
The euro had also fallen to a four-month low versus the
dollar but recovered by early afternoon to trade slightly higher
on the day. Troubles in Greece and Spain added to concern the
euro zone lacks a firm plan to deal with debt problems. That led
to anxiety the crisis could eventually endanger the currency
bloc itself.
"We ... view the risk skewed significantly to the downside
in euro/dollar over the next two months," said Jens Nordvig,
global head of currency and fixed income strategy at Nomura
Securities in New York.
"The second round of the Greek election may well put the
actual exit process in motion, and we would likely see
euro/dollar test $1.20 in that scenario." Greece will hold fresh
elections on June 17 after last weekend's polls ended in a
deadlock.
The euro dropped to 100.54 yen, the lowest since
February 7. It was last at 100.94, down more than 1.0 percent.
The dollar also fell sharply against the yen, sliding to
79.12 yen, its weakest level since February 17. By early
afternoon trading, the greenback was down 1.2 percent at 79.33
yen.
The euro dropped to $1.2665, its lowest level since
mid-January, past stop-loss sell orders below $1.2680 and on
course for a test of its 2012 low of $1.2623, according to
Reuters data. It last traded at $1.2722, up 0.1 percent.
Shares in Spanish lender Bankia fell more than 20 percent
following a report in the El Mundo newspaper its customers had
pulled over 1 billion euros from accounts over the past week.
This followed news on Wednesday the European Central Bank
had stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks because they
had not been successfully recapitalised.
Investors were increasingly worried Greece could leave the
euro following a second election in June. A poll, however,
showed Greece's conservative New Democracy party, which backs
the country's international bailout, has overtaken the
anti-bailout radical leftist SYRIZA in popularity.
The euro did get a bid after the release of an index of
business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region which came
in well below expectations but the impact was fleeting and more
due to dollar weakness.. The dollar extended
losses against the yen after the Philadelphia Fed data.
The single euro zone currency again swung back to losses
after an IMF official said the European Central Bank had room
for further easing, given a weakening economy, and for further
unconventional policy measures..
That said, Anthony King, managing director of investment
grade fixed income at PineBridge Investments in London, thinks
the euro is likely to have some support at the year-to-date lows
around $1.26, "but conceivably, it opens up back to the 2010
lows around $1.1875."
Higher yields for Spain at an otherwise well-received bond
auction on Thursday reinforced concerns its borrowing costs may
become unsustainable.
Data on Thursday showed Spain's economy contracted by 0.3
percent in the first quarter, putting it firmly in recession.
The dollar index, meanwhile, climbed to a four-month
high of 81.682 as investors sought safety.
Some said the euro may rebound as the market has priced in
much of the risk surrounding Greece. Most predicted the euro's
slide will continue.
"We wouldn't be surprised to see the euro/dollar going back
to $1.30 and stay within the same range within three months - we
are pretty much at the bottom of the range," said Pierre
Lequeux, head of currency management at Aviva Investors in
London.
"Perhaps it could drop to $1.25 if Greece is given the red
card by Europe," he said. He added, however, that a Greek exit
may be priced in already and pointed out that the euro has
traded in a relatively narrow range since January.
Traders' skittishness toward the euro was visible in options
markets, where one-month euro/dollar implied volatility
traded close to the 2-1/2-month high hit on Wednesday
at 11.30 percent. Meanwhile, the cost of protecting against a
euro decline rose further to 2.3 percent on Thursday from 1.5
percent at the beginning of the month.
