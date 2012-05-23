* Euro slumps across the board before EU summit outcome
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 23 The euro plunged against the
dollar to its weakest level in nearly two years on Wednesday on
growing fears Greece will leave the euro zone and widespread
doubts about the outcome of a European summit later in the day.
Eurpean Union leaders are expected to discuss
growth-boosting measures, but are not expected to produce any
plan that would restore optimism among investors, especially
given Germany's strong opposition to joint euro
bonds.
Euro zone officials have told members of the currency area
to prepare contingency plans in case Greece quits the bloc, an
eventuality which Germany's central bank said would be testing
but "manageable," three officials told Reuters.
"The euro is mostly selling off because of the dysfunctional
process. We don't know what's going to happen and we don't know
what the European leaders want - there is no leadership," said
Axel Merk, portfolio manager of the $650 million Merk Hard
Currency Fund in Palo Alto, California.
He said talk about a Greek exit assumes that Greece could
realistically pull it off. "The market is giving Greece way too
much credit. I don't know how it can engineer an exit without
Germany's help."
The euro fell to $1.25638 on trading platform EBS,
its lowest level since July 2010 as real money investors,
corporates and macro funds stepped up euro selling. It was last
at $1.25883, down 0.8 percent.
The common currency also fell against the yen, dropping
below 100 yen and hitting its lowest level since early February
The euro last changed hands at 99.80 yen, down 1.6
percent.
Comments on Wednesday from euro zone leaders about Greece
staying in the euro zone briefly helped the euro. French
President Francois Hollande said he will do all he can to
convince the Greeks to stay within the euro zone, while Spain's
prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, said Greece's best option is to
stay within the bloc. .
But once the option barrier at $1.26 was taken out, all hell
broke loose for the euro.
"The whole problem of Greece, of fiscal retrenchment in the
euro zone, the lack of growth across the region, and the
reactive nature of the authorities are all ongoing," said
Richard Batty, investment director for multi-asset investing at
Standard Life Investments in Edinburgh, Scotland.
"We just don't think there's a quick fix. The unresponsive
nature of the authorities with the markets seemingly forcing
authorities to action, to our mind is very unhealthy for the
euro zone."
Standard Life, which manages assets of around $240 billion,
has not owned European assets for some time.
In the options markets, the euro's slide prompted a surge in
volatility. One-month at-the-money implied volatility jumped to
12.3 percent, its highest point in more than three
months. Meanwhile, the cost of protecting against a euro decline
rose to 2.4 percent on Wednesday, approaching a
more than three-month peak hit on Monday.
DOLLAR INDEX AT 20-MONTH HIGH
Growing worries about a possible exit by Greece supported
safe-haven assets and currencies. Reflecting those fears,
European powerhouse Germany sold two-year government debt on
which it will pay no interest, its first zero-interest issue
with such a maturity.
Safe-haven currencies like the U.S. dollar and the yen
remained the key beneficiaries from the euro zone crisis. The
dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against a
basket of major currencies, rose to 82.148, its strongest level
since September 2010.
High-yielding currencies like the Australian and
New Zealand dollars fell sharply. The U.S. dollar also
advanced to a four-month high against the Swiss franc.
Against the yen, however, the dollar fell after the Bank of
Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged. While the decision was
in line with most expectations, a few participants had been
speculating the central bank could follow up with new easing
steps after its monetary easing in April.
The dollar was down 0.9 percent versus the yen to
79.27 yen, with the Japanese currency recovering from
falls on Tuesday after Fitch downgraded Japan's sovereign credit
rating.
