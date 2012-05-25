* Euro posts worst week in five months

* Spain's Catalonia asks for help, raises contagion fears

* Uncertainty in Greece keeps sentiment bearish (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 25 The euro tumbled to nearly two-year lows against the dollar on Friday, rattled by fears of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and the risk other debt-plagued countries could also leave the bloc.

A plea from Spain's wealthiest autonomous region, Catalonia, for help from the central government to refinance its debt this year was the latest news to hit the euro, which was on track for its worst weekly showing in five months..

Catalonia's appeal reverberated across financial markets. Spanish and Italian bonds sold off, equities fell, and U.S. crude futures turned negative.

"The Catalonia news was a big deal because it implies that the Spanish government may have to take on more debt and it cannot afford to do so," said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac Securities in New York.

"It looks like all the euros that were bought need to be resold. For now, it's all about contagion," he added.

In midday New York trading, the euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.2525, after earlier falling to a nearly two-year low of $1.2495 on trading platform EBS, taking out a key options barrier at $1.25. That placed the euro on pace for its worst weekly performance since December.

The common currency has lost 5.5 percent against the dollar so far this month and is facing its fourth straight week of losses, raising the possibility of a test of the 2010 low of $1.1875.

Macro funds and institutional investors have ramped up euro selling after an inconclusive election in Greece left the country at risk of bankruptcy and a possible exit from the euro zone.

"I think markets are pretty complacent about a Greek exit," said Gabriel de Kock, executive director of FX research at Morgan Stanley in New York.

"Everyone says it's going to happen, but if it does, the Europeans will have to do extraordinary things to avoid contagion of the sort that could knock out Ireland, Spain and Portugal pretty quickly. So people are not ready."

Greeks vote again on June 17, with polls showing a close race between parties supporting and opposing austerity measures that are part of the terms of the country's international bailout, keeping markets on tenterhooks.

Investors are also concerned about the health of the Spanish banking sector, chances of a deep and damaging slowdown in the euro area, and the lack of any aggressive policy measures to address the escalating debt crisis.

Spanish lender Bankia, which was partly nationalized this month, was set to ask the government for a bailout of more than 15 billion euros (US$19 billion) on Friday, a financial sector source told Reuters.

Many strategists expected euro selling to continue next week, although heavy short positioning could slow the momentum.

"We have...a standoff where the market is short and the news is bad, and so we have tended to go down in stages," said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

"Although it's almost impossible to imagine a set of circumstances where we get good news, the pullbacks in this move down since the break of $1.30 have gotten really tiny."

Investor nervousness was well reflected in the options market, as euro/dollar one-month implied volatility hit 13.13 percent for a second straight day. It was last at 12.0 percent, well above its 50-day moving average.

With the euro under pressure, the dollar has been the chief beneficiary. An index that measures the dollar against a basket of major currencies edged up to 82.461, the highest level since September 2010.

Against the yen, the dollar was steady at 79.62 yen, supported by Tokyo importers and investors squaring positions ahead of a long holiday weekend in the United States. Sell offers around 80.00 yen were poised to cap any further gains, traders said.

The euro was flat against the Swiss franc at 1.2009 francs, having jumped to 1.20769 francs on Thursday, its highest level since mid-March on market talk the Swiss government is going to impose a tax on deposits and chatter that the Swiss central bank initiated a short squeeze in the pair.

Traders said the Swiss National Bank has been buying euros in the past few weeks to protect the floor at 1.20 francs, although some investors were still piling on bets through the options market that the peg will be breached in coming days if the euro zone crisis escalates. (Additional reporting by Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Leslie Adler)