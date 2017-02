NEW YORK May 31 The euro fell to a fresh 23-month low versus the dollar on Thursday while the greenback hit a new 21-month high against a basket of currencies.

The dollar index reached a high of 83.215, the highest since early September 2010.

The euro fell to a low of $1.2335, the lowest since the beginning of July 2010, according to Reuters data.

(Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)