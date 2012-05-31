(Updates with IMF statement, prices)
* Euro hits milestone lows against US dollar and yen
* IMF refutes news report it is working on Spain contingency
plan
* Weak U.S. data raise worries about Friday's jobs report
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, May 31 The euro weakened on Thursday
against the U.S. dollar in a volatile session punctuated by
concerns over Spain's banking sector and disappointing U.S.
economic data that at one point sent the common currency to a
fresh 23-month low.
The euro also hit an 11-1/2-year low against the rallying
Japanese yen.
A report by The Wall Street Journal that said the
International Monetary Fund was discussing a contingency plan
for a rescue loan to bail out Spain's third largest bank sent a
jolt of buying into the euro and briefly lifted it into positive
territory against the greenback.
The report was specifically refuted by IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde.
"There is no such plan. We have not received any request to
that effect, and we are not doing any work in relation to any
financial support," said Lagarde after a meeting with Spanish
Vice President Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría.
Spanish bond yields remained near record highs on fears
Spain would eventually have to ask for a bailout. The European
Commission's top economic official, Olli Rehn, warned that the
single currency area could disintegrate without stronger
crisis-fighting mechanisms and tough fiscal discipline.
"The market took the euro up 35 pips on that report, but it
didn't last long and just as quickly as it rose it came right
back down," said Joe DeGeronimo, chief dealer at SMBC in New
York.
One positive factor that seemed to work for the euro was the
expectation that Ireland would vote in favor of Europe's new
fiscal pact, but investors quickly sold into rallies.
Ireland began casting ballots in the only popular vote on
Europe's new fiscal treaty on Thursday, with opinion polls
pointing to a 'yes' vote that could ease concerns about its
funding prospects.
Prior to the Dow Jones report, which sparked a brief rally
to a session high $1.2428, the euro was trading at a near
two-year low of $1.2335. It has since settled down to trade off
0.11 percent at $1.2357.
The euro fell to 96.48 yen, its worst level
against the Japanese currency since December 2000. It traded off
0.91 percent at 96.84 in afternoon activity, while the U.S.
dollar lost 0.91 percent to trade at a 3-1/2 month low of 78.37
yen. Japan's currency has benefited from safe-haven flows given
Europe's troubles and the weak U.S. economic data.
The euro zone common currency was on track for a loss of 6.7
percent in May against the U.S. dollar, the worst monthly
performance since September 2011. Against the yen, the euro is
on track for an 8.3-percent drop, its worst performance in
exactly two years. The dollar is poised for a monthly loss of
1.8 percent against the yen.
Sterling, after dropping to a four-month nadir of $1.5359
, is on track to lose about 5 percent against the
greenback.
U.S. JOBS REPORT AHEAD
A slew of bearish U.S. data on the labor market,
first-quarter economic growth and manufacturing in the U.S.
Midwest all pointed to a slowdown in the recovery. Private
employers, according to ADP data, created fewer jobs than
expected, and new claims for benefits rose, suggesting a modest
labor market recovery was stalling.
"If we get through the New York day without too much damage
in the markets, like stocks, I think it will be a quiet
overnight until tomorrow's jobs report. Truly strong jobs and
manufacturing reports are going to give the dollar a boost," he
said.
Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. May nonfarm
payrolls to have risen by 150,000 jobs, up from 115,000 in
April.
"I think the fear is for a much weaker number. If we get a
number below 100,000, that would probably sustain the negative
momentum," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at
Wells Fargo in New York.
"I'm not sure if it would necessarily accelerate it. But a
number below 100,000 would be seen as the most significant sign
of the U.S. economy slowing."
The bearish U.S. data and Europe's festering fiscal woes
pushed benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields to record lows of
1.5326, according to Tradeweb.
The greenback was also the beneficiary of safe-haven flows.
Against a basket of currencies it rose to its strongest level in
21 months, reaching 83.215 before slipping back to 83.083, up
0.082 percent on the day.
The index looks closed above its 100-month average, at
81.823, for the first time in almost 10 years. A break of the
100-month average has been a good indicator of a long-term trend
change, having produced four successful signals in the past 30
years.
(Additional reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Padraic
Cassidy)