* Euro hits 23-month low vs dollar on Spanish bank concerns
* Safe-haven yen rises, market becoming wary of intervention
* U.S. economy added only 69,000 jobs in May, weakest in a
year
(Adds quotes, updates prices, changes byline, dateline,
previous LONDON)
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 1 The yen rose on Friday, hitting
its strongest in more than a decade against the euro and a
3-1/2-month high versus the dollar after
much-weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data and worries about
Spain's banks prompted investors to seek safety.
But the Japanese currency later trimmed most of its losses,
with traders citing market rumors of intervention by Japanese
authorities to weaken the yen. Japan's Ministry of Finance
declined to comment. Traders said it was just talk and there was
no sign of actual intervention.
The dollar briefly jumped to 78.27 yen from a session
low of 77.65 hit after the weak U.S. jobs data. It was last at
78.13 yen, down 0.3 percent on the day.
Brown Brothers Harriman strategist Marc Chandler said there
was talk in the market of Japan checking rates but said there
was no evidence of actual intervention.
"It just shows how much nervousness is out there right now,"
he said.
Employers created a paltry 69,000 jobs last month, the Labor
Department said on Friday, the fewest since May last year and
well below the median expectation in a Reuters poll of 150,000.
The data added to a slew of recent weak data suggesting the U.S.
economic recovery was faltering.
"It's pretty horrid but not unexpected. What we are seeing
is the lingering effects of higher gasoline prices earlier in
the year. That dampened demand and made employers much more
cautious," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX Research at
GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"For now, the risk currencies remain very much under
pressure because the last hope of the bulls was the U.S. economy
and it is showing signs of slowdown just like the rest of the
world."
The euro briefly fell to a session low of $1.2286
after the jobs data, a new 23-month low, before recovering. It
last traded at $1.2348, down 0.1 percent on the day.
(Additional reporting by Nick Olivari and Steven C. Johnson;
Editing by)