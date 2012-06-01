* Euro comes off 23-month low vs dollar, but downtrend
remains
* Safe-haven yen rises, market wary of intervention
* U.S. economy adds only 69,000 jobs in May, jobless rate
rises
(Adds quotes, details, updates prices)
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 1 The dollar fell against the
euro and yen on Friday after a gloomy U.S. jobs report fuelled
talk the Federal Reserve may need to take further monetary
easing measures to prop up the fragile economy.
The euro came off a 23-month low against the dollar as
traders scrambled to cover bets against the single currency
after driving it down 7 percent in May. But it surrendered most
gains later and analysts said the euro's downtrend remained.
U.S. employers created a paltry 69,000 jobs last month, the
fewest since May last year, and the unemployment rate rose for
the first time since June. The data added to a slew of recent
weak numbers suggesting the economic recovery was faltering.
"The 'Green Shoots' that were providing confidence in the
U.S. economy are being mowed over as quickly as they appear,"
said Douglas Borthwick, managing director of Faros Trading in
Stamford, Connecticut.
"The non-farm payrolls number gives considerable political
capital for the U.S, Federal Reserve to announce further
(quantitative easing)," he added. "As the U.S. is reaching peaks
for the year, further QE could see this position under extreme
stress."
The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 78.15 yen, after hitting as
low as 77.65 on Reuters data, the weakest since mid-February.
Earlier in New York trading, the dollar jumped to 78.27 yen
from a session low with traders citing market rumors of
intervention by Japanese authorities to weaken the yen.
Japan's Ministry of Finance declined to comment. Brown
Brothers Harriman head of global currency strategy Marc Chandler
said there was talk in the market of Japan checking rates but
said there was no evidence of actual intervention. Analysts at
Action Economics said there was market speculation the Fed
checked rates on the BOJ's behalf.
"It just shows how much nervousness is out there right now,"
Chandler said.
Japan stepped up warnings that it could intervene to curb
the safe-haven yen's recent climb, saying the rise was being
driven by speculators and that it would act decisively if
excessive market moves continued.
A separate report on U.S. factory activity in May showed
some slowing but suggested the economy was not falling off a
cliff.
"The evidence continues to build that the U.S. economy is
losing momentum and the ISM supports that," said Tom Porcelli,
chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. "The
conversation within the Federal Reserve of (a third round of
quantitative easing) has to be on the table."
Short-term U.S. interest rates futures for delivery in 2014
and beyond <0#FF:> implied traders now see no chance the Federal
Reserve will raise until second quarter of 2015. The Fed has
pledged it would not budge from its near-zero rate policy target
until at least late 2014.
COORDINATED ACTION?
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.2382, rebounding from
a session low of 1.2286, the weakest since July 1, 2010. It had
climbed as high as $1.2456 on Reuters data, helped by market
talk of coordinated monetary easing by the G20 over the weekend.
"If there is a joint (central) bank move Sunday night, I
don't think it is end game for the crisis -- checkmate on
preventing a euro unraveling," said David Gilmore, a partner at
Foreign Exchange Analytics in Essex, Connecticut. "It will be an
opportunity for many people still long risk to exit at less
worse levels."
The European Central Bank meets next week and market
speculation is growing that the ECB will cut rates from their
record low of 1 percent, but a Reuters poll showed economists
expected it to hold fire.
The euro zone common currency also hit its weakest since
December 2000 of 95.57 yen, before recouping some losses
to trade at 96.80 yen, little changed on the day.
Bank of Spain data on Friday showed Spaniards sent money
abroad in droves, worried about the health of the country's
banks. A net 66.2 billion euros ($82.0 billion) was sent abroad
in March, the most since records began in 1990.
"It is looking very bearish for the euro with the latest
capital flows data showing a significant amount leaving Spanish
banks, all of which indicate they will probably need official
help," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
Any help from the European rescue fund for Spain would mean
an additional tax burden on Germany, Europe's paymaster, and
could hurt the safe-haven status of German bunds, he added.
"It is not a situation where there is much help for the euro
and chances are it is headed towards $1.20."
(Additional reporting by Nick Olivari, Steven C. Johnson, Julie
Haviv and Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)