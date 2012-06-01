* Euro comes off 23-month low vs dollar after dismal U.S.
jobs data
* Safe-haven yen rises, market wary of intervention
* U.S. economy adds only 69,000 jobs in May, jobless rate
rises
* Euro/Dollar short position hits record high
(Adds comment, updates prices, byline)
By Daniel Bases and Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 1 The dollar fell against the
euro and yen on Friday after a gloomy U.S. jobs report fueled
talk the Federal Reserve may need to take further monetary
easing measures to prop up the fragile economy.
The euro rebounded off a 23-month low against the dollar as
traders scrambled to cover bets against the euro zone common
currency after driving it down 7 percent in May.
Sharp losses for the greenback ensued after Washington
reported U.S. employers created a paltry 69,000 jobs last month.
It was the fewest since May last year, and the unemployment rate
rose for the first time since June. The data added to a slew of
recent weak numbers suggesting the economic recovery was
faltering.
"The 'green shoots' that were providing confidence in the
U.S. economy are being mowed over as quickly as they appear,"
said Douglas Borthwick, managing director of Faros Trading in
Stamford, Connecticut.
"The nonfarm payrolls number gives considerable political
capital for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce further
(quantitative easing)," he added. "As the U.S. is reaching peaks
for the year, further QE could see this position under extreme
stress."
The euro waxed and waned as the day progressed only to
revisit session highs heading into the close of trade.
"There are a lot of shorts out there and I think given the
magnitude of the move and the volatility of the jump off the
lows this morning just under $1.23, we might see some squaring
up into the weekend," said Robert Sinche, global head of
currency strategy at RBS in Stamford Connecticut.
Short positions, or bets against the euro taken by currency
speculators in the options market, hit a record high in the
latest week, according to data compiled by the Commodities
Futures Trading Commission and Reuters.
"If there was some aggressive policy announcement over the
weekend, people tend to buy back what they have been short and
certainly there have been a lot of euro shorts out there," he
said.
While potential remedies for Europe's credit crisis might be
proposed over the calm of the weekend, investors will navigate
monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank, Bank
of England, Reserve Bank of Australia and testimony from U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke before the U.S. Congress.
The dollar fell 0.27 percent to 78.14 yen, after hitting as
low as 77.65 on Reuters data, the weakest since mid-February.
Earlier in New York trading, the dollar jumped to 78.27 yen
from a session low with traders citing market rumors of
intervention by Japanese authorities to weaken the yen.
Japan's Ministry of Finance declined to comment. RBS's
Sinche and Brown Brothers Harriman head of global currency
strategy Marc Chandler both cited talk in the market of Japan
checking rates but said there was no evidence of actual
intervention. Analysts at Action Economics said there was market
speculation the Fed checked rates on the BOJ's behalf.
"It just shows how much nervousness is out there right now,"
Chandler said.
Japan stepped up warnings that it could intervene to curb
the safe-haven yen's recent climb, saying the rise was being
driven by speculators and that it would act decisively if
excessive market moves continued.
A separate report on U.S. factory activity in May showed
some slowing but suggested the economy was not falling off a
cliff.
COORDINATED ACTION?
The euro traded up 0.40 percent to $1.2406,
rebounding from a session low of $1.2286, the weakest since July
1, 2010. It had climbed as high as $1.2456 on Reuters data,
helped by market talk of coordinated monetary easing by the G20
over the weekend.
"If there is a joint (central) bank move Sunday night, I
don't think it is end game for the crisis - checkmate on
preventing a euro unravelling," said David Gilmore, a partner at
Foreign Exchange Analytics in Essex, Connecticut. "It will be an
opportunity for many people still long risk to exit at less
worse levels."
Market speculation is growing the ECB will cut rates from
their record low of 1 percent but a Reuters poll showed
economists expected it to hold its fire.
The euro zone common currency also hit its weakest since
December 2000 of 95.57 yen, before recouping losses to
trade at 96.90 yen, up slightly on the day.
Bank of Spain data on Friday showed Spaniards sent money
abroad in droves, worried about the health of the country's
banks. A net 66.2 billion euros ($82.0 billion) was sent abroad
in March, the most since records began in 1990.
"It is looking very bearish for the euro with the latest
capital flows data showing a significant amount leaving Spanish
banks, all of which indicate they will probably need official
help," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
(Additional reporting by Nick Olivari, Steven C. Johnson, Julie
Haviv and Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)