* Euro rallies against the dollar and the yen
* G7 finance ministers, central bank governors to hold call
Tuesday
NEW YORK, June 4 The euro rallied against the
dollar and the yen on Monday on optimism European authorities
will keep the euro zone intact, though concerns over Spain's
ailing banking sector and global growth cointinued to cap gains.
Grim U.S. jobs data on Friday added to risk aversion
globally on fears of a worldwide slowdown but France and the
European Commission signaled their support on Monday for an
ambitious plan to use the euro zone's permanent bailout fund to
rescue stricken banks, as European officials try to reassure
investors they can contain an escalating crisis.
Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of
Seven leading industrialized nations will hold a conference call
on Tuesday morning to discuss the European debt crisis, but
there will be no Group of 20 ministerial call, a spokeswoman for
Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.
"Market sentiment picked up on Monday as European policy
makers continued to float ideas on broadening the powers of the
European Stability Mechanism, but the rebound in risk-taking
behavior may be short-lived as the EU struggles to meet on
common ground," said David Song, currency analyst at DailyFX in
New York.
The euro was 0.4 percent higher at $1.2486, moving
up from the low touched on Friday, its lowest since July 2010.
Traders cited large bids at $1.2370-80, while offers from funds
to sell were layered above $1.2450. Trade had been thin until
New York opened with London markets closed.
The euro was 0.8 percent higher at 97.79 yen well
above Friday's 11-1/2-year low of 95.57 yen, using Reuters data.
Wells Fargo said in a note that "while the political
discussion so far lacks specifics, increasingly the idea of a
'banking union' is being floated for consideration at the late
June EU leaders meeting."
Comments from European Central Bank policymaker Ewald
Nowotny saying he supported the idea of a European banking union
earlier pushed the euro to break out of the day's ranges.
Markets had already been speculating there could be some new
plan or action to work through the euro zone debt crisis even
before New York opened.
More insight on potential monetary easing may come from
Wednesday's European Central Bank meeting, with markets
positioning for an outside chance of a rate cut. Factory prices
held steady in the euro zone in April, giving the ECB some room
to cut rates.
"The outlook of the euro will depend on how ready and
willing the European Central Bank is to provide stimulus to the
European economy," said Kathy Lien, director of
currency research at GFT in Jersey City. "They (the ECB) have
made it clear that they want the solution to come from Europe's
leaders but the recent deterioration in economic data and slide
in asset prices makes easier monetary policy inevitable."
On Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies
before a congressional committee about the U.S. economy and may
offer more clues to possible policy stance. The weak U.S. labor
market has raised expectations of more Fed quantitative easing
by some analysts.
"While expectations of more QE by the Fed may help the euro,
with no quick decision about Spain in sight, the pressure on it
will remain," said Beat Siegenthaler, currency analyst at UBS in
Zurich.
The euro's sell-off intensified last week after Spain's
borrowing costs spiked on worries it may need to issue more
bonds to bolster its ailing banks, putting more stress on
markets already concerned that Greece may exit the euro zone.
Spanish and Italian bond yields eased on Monday, but with no
credible and long-lasting policy response expected, borrowing
costs are likely to stay elevated.
EMBATTLED EURO
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called on Saturday for
the establishment of a central authority to oversee fiscal
policy in the euro zone. Germany also wants a big leap forward
in euro integration, but investors are doubtful whether such
moves will restore confidence in the near term.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent to 78.30 yen, off
Friday's trough of 77.65, its lowest since mid-February. The
currency pair has been volatile on fears of yen-selling
intervention by the Japanese authorities, a factor which will
keep investors edgy.
Expectations of more easing by the Bank of England also kept
a lid on the British pound. Sterling was 0.1 percent higher at
$1.5380, with some investors looking to sell into a
bounce before a BoE policy decision on Thursday.
(Reporting By Nick Olivari, editing by Dave Zimmerman)