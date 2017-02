NEW YORK, June 4 The U.S. dollar on Monday extended gains to hit a global session high against the Japanese yen of 78.37.

The dollar last traded at 78.32, up 0.4 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

The dollar on Friday hit a trough of 77.65, its lowest since mid-February. The currency pair has recently been volatile on fears of yen-selling intervention by the Japanese authorities, a factor which will keep investors on edge. (Reporting by Julie Haviv)