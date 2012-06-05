NEW YORK, June 5 The dollar climbed to a fresh session high against the yen o n Tuesday and briefly extended gains against the euro after a Japanese Ministry of Finance official said there would be no G7 statement to follow a teleconference of G7 officials..

The G7 ministers and central bankers held the call to discuss the euro zone's worsening debt crisis, although the chances of a significant breakthrough had always looked slim.

The dollar's bounce against the yen came after Japan's Finance Minister Jun Azumi said a strong yen is damaging Japan's economy.

The dollar was last up 0.6 percent at 78.78 yen after climbing as high as 78.84 yen. The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.2450 after falling to $1.2426 after the MOF comments with the session low earlier in the global session at $1.2409. (Reporting By Nick Olivari)