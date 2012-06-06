BRIEF-CSX responds to Mantle Ridge
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 6 The euro surrendered gains against the dollar o n Wednesday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said at a news conference that the decision to keep benchmark euro zone interest rates on hold was by consensus..
The euro was last at $1.2456, little changed from the prior close, but down from the $1.2487 it traded at before Draghi began speaking. (Reporting By Nick Olivari Editing by W Simon)
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Dollar sags after US yields brush off upbeat data and declines