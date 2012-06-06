NEW YORK, June 6 The euro surrendered gains against the dollar o n Wednesday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said at a news conference that the decision to keep benchmark euro zone interest rates on hold was by consensus..

The euro was last at $1.2456, little changed from the prior close, but down from the $1.2487 it traded at before Draghi began speaking. (Reporting By Nick Olivari Editing by W Simon)