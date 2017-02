NEW YORK, June 7 The euro pared gains against the dollar in volatile trade on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was ready to shield the economy if financial troubles mount but offered few hints that further monetary stimulus was imminent. .

The euro was last at $1.2584, up 0.1 percent from the prior close, compared with $1.2607 before Bernanke's testimony to Congress was released. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)