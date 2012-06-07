NEW YORK, June 7 The euro recovered to trade little changed against the dollar midway through the New York session as a surprise rate cut from the Chinese central bank helped risk appetite, while Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave few hints of further U.S. economic stimulus in testimony to Congress.

The euro was last at $1.2575, little changed from the prior close and between the session high of $1.2625 and the session low of $1.2538. (Reporting By Nick Olivari; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)