NEW YORK, June 7 The euro extended losses versus the U.S. dollar on Thursday after Fitch Ratings downgraded Spain's debt.

The euro fell to $1.2555 after the news, but last traded at $1.2572, roughly unchanged on the day, according to Reuters data.

The euro had been trading little changed before the news. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)