Mozambique leaves key lending rate unchanged at 23.25 percent
MAPUTO, Feb 13 Mozambique's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 23.25 percent, it said on Monday.
NEW YORK, June 7 The euro extended losses versus the U.S. dollar on Thursday after Fitch Ratings downgraded Spain's debt.
The euro fell to $1.2555 after the news, but last traded at $1.2572, roughly unchanged on the day, according to Reuters data.
The euro had been trading little changed before the news. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.55 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.43 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a fresh all-time peak as heavyweight financial shares climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on the energy and materials groups.