NEW YORK, June 8 The euro fell on Friday after a
three-notch downgrade to Spain's credit rating and signs of
economic weakness in Italy and Germany.
The developments left the currency vulnerable as concerns
mount that the euro zone debt crisis is getting worse.
European Union and German sources told Reuters Spain was
expected to ask for an aid package over the weekend to prop up
its troubled banks..
Rating agency Fitch slashed Spain's credit rating on
Thursday, leaving it just two notches above junk status. It
signaled further downgrades could come as the country tries to
restructure its troubled banking system.
"Spanish tensions should remain in the spotlight, with some
reports suggesting that Spain may officially request EU aid as
early as this weekend," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency
strategist at Wells Fargo Bank. "Soft European data has probably
added to selling pressure on the euro."
The euro was last down 0.6 percent at $1.2485,
retreating from a two-week high of $1.2625 hit on Thursday after
a surprise interest rate cut by the Chinese central bank.
More losses would leave the euro vulnerable to a test of the
23-month low of $1.2286 hit on June 1, using Reuters data, after
failing to break above chart resistance at $1.2623, the January
low.
The euro also took a knock after Italian industrial
production fell far more than expected in April and German
imports tumbled at their fastest rate in two years, adding to
euro zone recession concerns.
The euro came off its lows after China said it would cut
fuel prices by nearly 6 percent from Saturday, which some
traders saw as another positive step that may help stimulate
China's economy.
But some analysts were concerned that by cutting rates on
Thursday China might have been looking to pre-empt grim news
from Chinese data due out over the weekend.
"The news with the easing measures in China would normally
be positive for risk assets, but the market is cautious," said
Ian Stannard, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley in London.
"Below $1.2290 would leave $1.20/$1.19 in view, but the euro
could get some positive surprises on the way that could lead it
back up to the $1.26/$1.27 area."
Still, the euro was up 0.5 percent for the week at current
prices, its first weekly gain after 5 straight weeks of losses.
It needs to close above $1.2429 to ensure a weekly gain, using
Reuters data.
EURO WORRIES
Many analysts said the euro could come under further
pressure next week as attention refocuses on political turmoil
in Greece before an election on June 17. A victory for
anti-bailout parties would raise the possibility of Greece
leaving the currency union.
The euro fell 0.7 percent against the yen to 99.28
yen. The safe-haven Japanese currency gained broadly as market
sentiment declined, with the dollar losing 0.2 percent to 79.48
yen.
Currencies with more perceived risk were also under pressure
after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no
hints of imminent monetary stimulus in his testimony to Congress
on Thursday, wrongfooting some market players who had positioned
for a dovish statement.
"The recovery (in the euro) we saw in the last few days was
not a sustainable one," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency strategist
at Commerzbank, who forecast the euro would be around $1.20 by
the end of June.
The higher-yielding Australian dollar slipped 0.2
percent against the U.S. currency to US$0.9876.
Thomson Reuters released its monthly foreign exchange
trading volumes for May 2012 on Friday. May average daily volume
was $154 billion, up from $130 billion in April but down from
the $161 billion reported in May, 2011.
ICAP said on Friday that average daily spot FX volumes on
the EBS platform, which competes with Thomson Reuters, were
$130.8 billion for May.
