NEW YORK, June 8 The euro pared losses to trade
above $1.2500 on Friday as investors positioned ahead of the
weekend and any possible request of an aid package by Spain to
prop up its troubled banks.
Spain is expected to request assistance for its troubled
banks soon, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor
Constancio said on Friday in remarks aired by Portugal's Radio
Renascenca.
The euro was last at $1.2501, down 0.5 percent from the
prior close, between the session peak of $1.2574 and the session
low of $1.2434.
