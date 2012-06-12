NEW YORK, June 12 The euro hit a global session low against the U.S. dollar and extended losses against the yen in choppy trade on Tuesday as investors shunned risk.

The euro fell to $1.2441 and last traded at $1.2450, down 0.2 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro fell to 98.82 and last traded at 98.90, down 0.1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. That is above the global session low of 98.68.

Rising Spanish and Italian bond yields, concerns about the logistics of Spain's bank bailout and upcoming Greek elections are weighing on risk sentiment.

