BRIEF-Amyris says near-term debt maturities have been resolved
* Amyris Inc - near-term debt maturities have been resolved; completed strategic transition out of commodity products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 12 The euro hit a global session low against the U.S. dollar and extended losses against the yen in choppy trade on Tuesday as investors shunned risk.
The euro fell to $1.2441 and last traded at $1.2450, down 0.2 percent on the day.
Against the yen, the euro fell to 98.82 and last traded at 98.90, down 0.1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. That is above the global session low of 98.68.
Rising Spanish and Italian bond yields, concerns about the logistics of Spain's bank bailout and upcoming Greek elections are weighing on risk sentiment.
(Reporting By Julie Haviv; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Amyris Inc - near-term debt maturities have been resolved; completed strategic transition out of commodity products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ACCRA, Feb 3 Ghana will miss 2016 targets on growth, fiscal deficit reduction and its primary balance but is committed to restoring fiscal discipline and eliminating overexpenditure, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Friday.
BERLIN, Feb 3 Greece must meet commitments it has made under its international bailout plans or else it will end up in an impossible position, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.