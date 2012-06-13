UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
NEW YORK, June 13 The euro rose for a second day against the dollar on Wednesday, hitting a global session high as investors pared hefty positions against the currency.
The euro hit a high of $1.2610, well above its near 2-year low hit on June 1 at $1.2288, but staying below a three-week high reached on Monday at $1.2672.
It last traded at $1.2604, up 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Julie Haviv)
