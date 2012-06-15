Brazil this week to submit bill to help cash-strapped states
BRASILIA, Feb 13 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles plans to submit to Congress this week a bill to help shore up the finances of states suffering a crippling fiscal crisis.
NEW YORK, June 15 The dollar extended losses against the Japanese yen after a U.S. gauge of manufacturing in New York state fell sharply in June, but still showed growth.
The dollar fell as low as 78.61 yen after the report versus 78.70 before its release. It last traded at 78.64, down 0.9 percent on the day.
The euro pared losses against the dollar and last traded at $1.2614, down 0.1 percent on the day, versus $1.2607 before the report, according to Reuters data.
The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
BRASILIA, Feb 13 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles plans to submit to Congress this week a bill to help shore up the finances of states suffering a crippling fiscal crisis.
* Amundi reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Coach inc as on December 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kke2Q7) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Verizon Communications Inc's announcement that it will once again offer an unlimited pricing plan marks a shift in its thinking as a price war among the four biggest U.S wireless carriers accelerates.