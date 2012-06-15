(Updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline)

* Central banks' liquidity pledge reassures investors

* Soft U.S. data keeps speculation of Fed easing alive

* Options reflect high level of euro uncertainty

* Yen gains broadly after BOJ stands pat

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 15 The euro rose slightly against the dollar, underpinned by expectations that global central banks will act to prevent any fallout arising after Sunday's crucial Greek election.

The dollar, meanwhile, slumped against the yen as Friday's data reflected weakness in the U.S. economy, raising the prospect the U.S. Federal Reserve may resort to further monetary easing.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-making arm, will meet next Tuesday and Wednesday.

But Sunday's Greek election has been the focus this week.

Central banks around the world are bracing for action to counter any turmoil from Greece's election, with the European Central Bank hinting at an interest rate cut and Britain set to open its coffers.

A coordinated action is likely to support risk appetite and provide relief to the euro, although any bounce could prove temporary given Spain's elevated borrowing costs and the risk of the debt crisis spreading to Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy.

"My main thesis continues to be that policy makers will step in to mitigate downside equity and financial market contagion risks," said Andy Busch, global currency and public policy strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

"This is precisely what has happened over the last two days and will certainly continue into next week."

In early afternoon trading, the euro last traded at$1.2634, slightly up on the day but below a three-week high of $1.2672 hit on Monday, struck after a 100 billion euro aid package was agreed to for Spanish banks.

"Leading into Sunday's Greek election, some traders covered short positions, but others appear to be building longs on the belief that regardless of the outcome there is more downside than upside price in, leaving the scales unbalanced in favor of short-term long euro positioning," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist, at Scotia Capital in Toronto.

Traders said the euro had scope to post short-term gains if Greece's pro-bailout parties manage to win a majority in Sunday's election. In a scenario where the far-left anti-bailout parties win, the euro could drop toward near two-year lows of $1.2286 struck earlier this month.

For the week, however, the euro was slightly down 0.1 percent. Investors this week slashed hefty bearish positions after hitting record highs last week.

Uncertainty about the euro was reflected in the options market, where both one-week and one-month implied volatilities traded at elevated levels of 14.85 percent and 12.35 respectively.

Spanish and Italian bond yields eased on Friday but remained near levels considered unsustainable to borrow from capital markets. The deteriorating situation in the euro zone has galvanized policymakers to consider taking action ahead of a G20 summit next week.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday the bank was ready to support euro zone banks, should it be required, while Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said central banks can offer liquidity to calm markets in case the Greek elections heighten tension.

In the United States, data on manufacturing output showed a decline in May for the second time in three months, while a gauge of factory activity in New York state plunged this month, worrisome signs the American economy is cooling.

Separate data showed U.S. consumer sentiment falling to a six-month low in early June.

"U.S. statistics over the past two weeks have made a third quantitative easing program far more likely," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist, at WorldWide Markets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. "There is nothing quite as effective in devaluing the dollar as the Federal Reserve printing press."

The dollar and euro also came under pressure against the yen after the Bank of Japan announced no change in its monetary policy. Analysts said some investors may have positioned for a more dovish stance and were buying back the yen as a result.

The euro dropped 0.8 percent on the day to 99.41 yen, while the dollar fell 0.9 percent to 78.68 yen, according to Reuters data. (Additional reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)